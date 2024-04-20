Cristiano Ronaldo, Virgil van Dijk and more: Manchester City star Phil Foden names his ultimate Premier League XI

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden named his all-time XI in the Premier League and included Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking ahead of City's crucial FA Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea, Foden named teammate Ederson as the goalkeeper in his squad.

He picked another teammate, Kyle Walker, as the right-back and former Chelsea defender Ashley Cole as the left-back.

As for the centre-backs, the 23-year-old pegged former Champions League winner Virgil van Dijk to be his first choice alongside Manchester City icon Vincent Kompany.

He picked David Silva and Patrick Vierra as his central midfielders. Interestingly, Pep Guardiola had introduced Foden as a replacement for Silva when the news broke that the Spaniard would be ending his association with the club.

The Englishman had some big shoes to fill. It's safe to say that Foden is regarded as one of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now. His ability to dribble the ball past defenders, along with long-range shooting abilities make him one of the most lethal players on the pitch whenever he's playing.

While he named several City players in his squad, he interestingly left out Kevin De Bruyne, who is perhaps one of the best playmakers the Premier League has seen.

As for the list, he picked Cristiano Ronaldo as his left winger and picked Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to play on the right side of the pitch.

Foden named five-time Premier League champion and former Manchester City teammate Sergio Aguero and former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney as his finishers to complete his all-time 4-4-2 Premier League team.

Manchester City take on Chelsea in the FA Cup following elimination from the Champions League

City were eliminated from the UCL by Real Madrid in the quarter-finals

City's dreams of bagging yet another treble ended after they lost to Real Madrid on penalties in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

However, Cityzens will return to domestic action when they take on Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday. Manchester City have had bragging rights over the Blues since their defeat in the Champions League final in 2021.

Since then, they've won two Premier League titles and also have a UCL title to their name. Additionally, City have emerged victorious in all matches against Chelsea since 2021.

While Manchester City are no longer competing in the European competition, they're still vying for the FA Cup and are currently atop the Premier League table albeit there's only a two-point difference between them and Arsenal.

It's important to note that Liverpool are part of the fray as well as they, too, sit on 71 points, the same as Arsenal's. Manchester City will be hoping to secure a spot in the final of the FA Cup tomorrow as they enter the tie as defending champions.

They'll also be hoping to win every PL game to retain their Premier League crown and make it six PL titles in the last eight years.

