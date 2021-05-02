Dani Alves advises Lionel Messi about Barcelona future

Former Barcelona full-back Dani Alves has revealed his advice to former teammate Lionel Messi, who has been linked with a move away from Barcelona.

Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona ends this summer, and he is yet to sign an extension. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are both rumoured to be interested in signing the Argentine talisman.

Dani Alves, however, wants Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona. Alves also revealed that Lionel Messi once gave him similar advice.

“I have said to Messi several times: he was born to be a Barcelona player, and Barcelona were born to be his club. He has given me advice before, so I can do the same to him. Once he told me to stay in Barcelona because there wasn’t any place that was better. ‘Where will you be happier?’ he asked me. So I stayed,” Alves told The Guardian.

Dani Alves continued:

“Now I have reminded him of that conversation and that a good friend (him) advised me that Barcelona is the best place ever. I haven’t had an answer from him yet, but when you leave Barcelona, you realise how good it is. All the players, and I mean everyone, who has left Barcelona have been sorry. All of them regret leaving, irrespective of the reason. When I left the club, I just wanted to show my value to get back. But, unfortunately, the same people, who were against me when I was at the club, stayed there. I showed that I was able to play for Barcelona for another ten years. I tried to go back to Barcelona. I wanted to go back to Barcelona. I played to go back to Barcelona, but they didn’t want me any more."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona

Even though Manchester City have been linked with Lionel Messi, their manager Pep Guardiola wants the Argentine to stay put at Camp Nou beyond this summer.

“I hope he can finish his career at Barça. Messi will not find a better home than at Barca,” Guardiola said, as per TV3. The only thing that needs to be done, as our dear teacher said, is to go back to the origins, to rescue the cause of things, which makes Barça special in many things in the way they play. We know how to do it. The founding thing is already done. All you have to do is dust it off, put some oil on it, the nails ... and do it again. There is no better club to do it," Guardiola said.

Whether Messi ends up staying at Barcelona or moves to a new club remains to be seen, though.