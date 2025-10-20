Days after saying he’s inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic reacts to Al-Nassr captain claiming ‘success is not an accident’

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's claim that success is not achieved by luck. This comes days after he also named the Portuguese legend as one of his inspirations.
Ronaldo was on target for Al-Nassr as they defeated Al-Fateh 5-1 in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, October 18. The 40-year-old found the net with a ferocious shot from the edge of the box in the 60th minute, shortly after missing a penalty. He also set up Joao Felix's second goal in the game, as the former Chelsea man bagged a hat-trick.
Following the emphatic victory on Saturday, Ronaldo sent a strong message through his social media accounts. He wrote:
"Success is not an accident."
Djokovic, meanwhile, reacted to Ronaldo's claim about success by sharing the post on his Instagram story, attaching a strong arm and two raised hands emojis.
The former world number one had, a few days earlier, named Cristiano Ronaldo as one of his inspirations when he spoke about his desire to keep playing professional tennis for the next couple of years. He told the BBC:
"Longevity is one of my biggest motivations. I really want to see how far I can go. If you see across all the global sports, Lebron James he is still going strong, he is 40, Cristiano Ronaldo, Tom Brady played until he was 40-something years old, it is unbelievable. They are inspiring me."
Djokovic, 38, holds the record for the most Grand Slam men's singles titles with 24 wins, and is chasing the record for most title wins across the male and female categories. Ronaldo, on the other hand, has continued to strut his stuff despite being in the twilight of his career and is chasing a landmark 1000 career goals.
Cristiano Ronaldo achieves significant milestone in Al-Nassr's win over Al-Fateh
Cristiano Ronaldo reached another goalscoring milestone after scoring in Al-Nassr's 5-1 win over Al-Fateh in the league on Saturday. His 60th-minute strike at the Al-Awaal Park was his 800th goal in club football, making him the first footballer to achieve the incredible milestone.
The Portuguese recorded five goals for Sporting CP, 145 goals across two seasons with Manchester United, 450 goals for Real Madrid, and netted 101 times for Juventus. So far, he has recorded 99 goals in 112 matches for Al-Nassr, bringing his total tally to 800 in 1061 appearances for all clubs.
Ronaldo has now registered 949 goals and 259 assists in 1292 matches for club and country.
How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis