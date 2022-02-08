"Dead on all levels" - Jerome Rothen says Kylian Mbappe will not extend PSG contract amid rumors of Real Madrid move

Kylian Mbappe will not extend his contract with PSG. That is according to former Parisian midfielder Jerome Rothen, who claims the attacker's renewal with the Ligue 1 giants is already 'dead on all levels.'

Rothen has revealed he's initiated contact with Kylian Mbappe's agent and it looks like the attacker is yet to make up his mind.

Being one of the best players in the world, the 43-year-old believes the PSG winger will have the freedom to control everything regarding his future.

"You have to believe him, yes (when he says that his decision has not been made)," Jerome Rothen told RMC Sport, as quoted by AS.

"But then we meet Kylian and his environment. Communication is well tied because it is the luck of this player. He is a separate and unique player. He is one of the best in the world.

"From then on, you are forced to control everything, especially when you have decided not to renew with PSG and be free to commit to whoever you want from January 1."

PSG's efforts to convince Kylian Mbappe into signing a new contract seem to be proving futile as no positive update has been recorded since last summer.

With the Parisians running out of time, Jerome Rothen believes they'll certainly lose their superstar forward this summer. He said:

"Of course he [Mbappe] has things on his mind, but the only thing he has is that I stick to that line: for me the renewal of Mbappe with PSG is dead on all levels.

"Even more so compared to what has been going on since the beginning of the season. For me, he will not expand with PSG."

There are widespread rumors that Kylian Mbappe will eventually seal his dream transfer to Real Madrid at the end of the season. Addressing the stories, Jerome Rothen said:

"If his decision to go to Real or go to another place, I don't know. You never know. I'm not sure if he's going to go to Real Madrid or somewhere else, but I don't know."

Kylian Mbappe's numbers for PSG this season

The Frenchman could be on his way to Real Madrid

The Frenchman continues to be a key figure for the Parisians, providing answers in front of goal and helping them win games. So far this season, he's recorded an impressive 20 goals and 16 assists to his name in 30 appearances across all competitions.

That includes 11 goals and nine assists in Ligue 1, four goals and six assists in the Champions League and five goals and one assist in the French Cup.

Only time will tell how many more goals and assists he will add to the tally come the end of the campaign.

