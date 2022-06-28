"Deal off, as things stand" – Fabrizio Romano says Premier League club have 'no intention' to proceed with deal for PSG-linked forward

Newcastle United are reportedly out of the race to sign promising Reims forward Hugo Ekitike, who has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). That is as per acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Magpies finished 11th last season in the Premier League. They are looking to build on their momentum by revamping their squad before the start of the 2022-23 season.

So far, Newcastle have roped in Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope for £10 million. They have been linked with Lille centre-back Sven Botman (via Sky Sports), Leeds United forward Raphinha (via Daily Mirror) and Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby (via The Sun) this transfer window.

According to Romano, Newcastle have stepped away from finalising a deal with Ekitike even after agreeing the fee with Reims weeks ago. PSG, meanwhile, continue to express their interest in the 20-year-old, but an official bid is yet to be placed.

He tweeted:

"Hugo Ekitike deal. No changes for Newcastle, no intention to proceed at current conditions on player side after fee agreed weeks ago. Deal off, as things stand. PSG are interested in Ekitike. Luis Campos, big gan - but still no bid. It also depends on the outgoings."

Ekitike's contract with Reims expires in 2024, and new PSG sporting director Luis Campos has his eyes on him. As per Romano's earlier report, the move was at an early stage. The Parisians have no intention of loaning him back to Reims if the deal goes through.

After making his debut in 2020, Ekitike rose to prominence last season. In 25 games across competitions for Reims, he netted 11 goals and registered three assists.

Christophe Galtier departs Nice for PSG

Christophe Galtier left his position as the manager of Ligue 1 club Nice on Monday ahead of his reported move to Paris. The tactician, who guided Lille to the Ligue 1 title in the 2020-21 season, helped Nice seal a fifth-place finish in the French top flight last season.

Nice released a statement saying that Lucien Favre has been appointed as Galtier’s replacement:

"Christophe Galtier no longer manages the first team of OGC Nice. This Monday, the Aiglons' restart is led by Lucien Favre, whose return the club is proud to announce.”

Meanwhile, the Parisians are set to part ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino, as per Sky Sports, despite the Argentine winning the league title by 15 points. The Argentine's failure to lift the much-coveted UEFA Champions League trophy has seemingly cost him his job.

