Defender with €60 million release clause waiting for Liverpool after rejecting Newcastle United - Reports

Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio is reportedly waiting for an offer from Liverpool after having rejected Newcastle United's attempts to secure his services. The Portuguese defender, who has a €60 million release clause, is also aware of the interest in him from Real Madrid and Manchester United, according to journalist Frederico Bartolo of Portuguese daily O Jogo.

Bartolo, while reporting about Inacio's future plans, wrote:

“The defender’s release clause of €45 million – however increased to €60 million – was inviting, but the deal was not done because the player was crucial for (Ruben) Amorim and the Portuguese central defender wanted a project to fight for titles, knowing the growing interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and, later, Real Madrid."

Inacio has been sublime this season, having kept 11 clean sheets in 30 games. He has helped Sporting to the top of the Primeira Liga and into the Round of 32 of the Europa League.

Newcastle have now pivoted their interest to the other young centre-back prospect at Sporting, Ousmane Diomande. However, a deal for the Ivorian is also not likely for Newcastle due to the same reasons as Inacio's.

Liverpool have both Inacio and Diomande on their transfer shortlist, but it looks like they will be holding out until the summer before making any significant transfer moves. They have also been linked with Feyenoord's David Hancko and Lille's Leny Yoro among others, as they look to strengthen their depth in defense.

With Joel Matip's injury and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, it will not be surprising if the Reds make a move for Inacio in the summer.

Liverpool youngsters shine on loan at Hull City, creating winning goal against Sunderland

On-loan Liverpool youngsters Fabio Carvalho and Tyler Morton combined to create a sumptuous goal for Hull City to earn them a 1-0 win over Sunderland on Friday.

After a failed corner routine, the ball came out to Morton, who chipped the ball to the edge of the box, where a waiting Carvalho lashed it first time into the top corner.

Carvalho, who had a disastrous loan to RB Leipzig in the first half of the season with limited gametime, has really hit the ground running at Hull. Morton has also been mighty impressive for the Tigers, scoring three goals and grabbing four assists from defensive midfield in 22 games.

Liverpool also have other youngsters gaining regular first team experience out on loan. Sepp van den Berg is at Mainz, and has already made 16 Bundesliga appearances this season. Harvey Davies has also made 21 appearances for Crewe Alexandra in League Two. They could return and add a great deal of value to the Reds' first team squad.