Ahead of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s Ligue 1 clash against Olympique Lyon, Lionel Messi was jeered by the Parisians fans at the Parc des Princes. The incident happened when the players were announced at the stadium.

Video of the incident has gone viral on social media, and fans are not happy about it. This is not the first time that Messi has received boos from his own fans. The same happened before the Parisians' Ligue 1 clash against Rennes on March 19.

Fans on Twitter have reacted to the incident, with some claiming that Messi's legacy is bigger than the Ligue 1 giants'. One wrote:

"Yep he’s definitely going back to Barca."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Lionel Messi received boos from PSG fans:

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Leo Messi was booed by the Parc des Princes when the PSG XI was announced. Leo Messi was booed by the Parc des Princes when the PSG XI was announced. 🚨🇦🇷 Leo Messi was booed by the Parc des Princes when the PSG XI was announced. https://t.co/ZGAPWNqpjD

j temporaneo @JTemp220 @eurofootcom he should go to Italy where people will love him. he has also italian origins @eurofootcom he should go to Italy where people will love him. he has also italian origins

HB @habib_baba @eurofootcom Yep he’s definitely going back to Barca @eurofootcom Yep he’s definitely going back to Barca

PSG superstar Lionel Messi might make Barcelona return

Lionel Messi's PSG contract run outs in the summer. While there have been negotiations for an extension, no agreement has been reached yet.

There have been reports that a return to Barcelona might be on the cards. Messi left the club in 2021 after his contract couldn't be renewed due to La Liga's wage cap rules. He scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona vide president Rafa Yuste recently said that he's gutted that the Argentine couldn't continue at the Blaugrana (via Bleacher Report):

"I am still gutted he couldn't continue here. Of course I would like him to come back, because of what he represents on a sporting, social and economic level."

Yuste proceeded to drop a bombshell, claiming that Barca have been in contact with Messi's camp to discuss a potential return:

"We are in contact with (Messi's camp), yes. Beautiful stories should have happy endings, and there is a mutual love between the two parties."

Since Messi's departure, younger players have been the core of Barca. While the Argentine is nearing his 36th birthday but still remains a key player. Given his former teammate Xavi being the manager of the Blaugrana, Messi could be a welcome addition to the team.

