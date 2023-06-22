Did Real Madrid tag 'Mbappe is sh*t' on Twitter? Explaining La Liga giants' embarrassing gaffe involving PSG superstar

Real Madrid are eager to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe but they made a hilarious error on their Twitter account.

Los Blancos tagged a Twitter profile whose handle displayed the name "MbappeIsSh*t". This is because the La Liga giants' social media uses a tool that tags people who like a specific post, per GOAL.

The Twitter user was able to change their handle to the phrase and it ended up being published on public timelines after the recipient retweeted it. However, it did not appear on the club's profile and was quickly deleted.

However, fans have already caught wind of Real Madrid's blunder, with one Twitter user responding:

"Wow give this admin a raise."

Another reacted with:

"Naaah no way (laughter)."

Real Madrid will hope that the error is taken light-heartedly by their top transfer target Kylian Mbappe. The French striker has told PSG that he will not be extending his contract at the Parc des Princes which expires next year.

This has reportedly led to the Parisians placing the 24-year-old up for sale with them adamant that he either renews his deal or departs this summer. Los Blancos were prepared to sign him next year for free but are now weighing up a €200 million move.

Kylian Mbappe has continuously played down suggestions he wants to leave PSG this summer and join Carlo Ancelotti's side. However, the club's stance that he must extend his contract may be decisive.

The French forward bagged 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions last season. He won his fifth Ligue 1 title with the Parisians but it was ultimately a disappointing campaign for the club.

Journalist weighs in on PSG star Kylian Mbappe's potential Real Madrid move

Spanish journalist Tomás González-Martín has claimed that PSG are insisting on selling Kylian Mbappe this summer. He is adamant that Real Madrid will not be able to sign him on a free next year and will have to make their move now. He told Bernabeu Digital (via PSG Talk):

“Unless he renewed next year with a clause to sign him in the summer of 2024. PSG is not going to let him leave for free. Yesterday [Nasser] Al-Khelaifi had a meeting with Mbappé, who doesn’t want to say anything, they are talking, and there is sectors of the club in which they ask to sell (him)."

González-Martín continues by namedropping Manchester United as another option for the Frenchman:

“Another thing is that they want to sell it to Real Madrid. Manchester United is another option, and it is the play that Real Madrid fears.”

Mbappe joined the Parisians from AS Monaco in 2018 for €180 million. He has gone on to score 212 goals and provide 98 assists in 260 appearances.

The French forward was heavily linked with a move to Madrid at the start of last year with his contract expiring. However, he signed a new two-year deal at the Parc des Princes with the option of a further year.

Poll : 0 votes