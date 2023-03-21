Didier Deschamps sends message to Manchester United defender Raphael Varane after unexpected France retirement

France boss Didier Deschamps has said that he's not happy about Raphael Varane's international retirement in a message to the Manchester United defender.

Varane, 29, called it time on his ten-year international career with Les Bleus in February. The Red Devils centre-back sent out an Instagram post:

“I will miss these moments with you for sure, but the time has come for the new generation to take over. We have a bunch of talented young players who are ready to take over, who deserve a chance and who need you."

The Frenchman earned 93 international caps for his national side, scoring five goals. He won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 UEFA Nations League with Deschamps' side.

Deschamps has reacted to Varane's decision a month later, saying he understood why the defender called it quits with France. He told RMC Sport that he respects Varane's decision but is not happy about it:

"I try to put myself in his (Varane) shoes. He is sufficiently thoughtful, composed, and he does not make a decision like that overnight."

Deschamps added:

"It is not something I'm happy about, but it's everyone's situation that you can make a decision like that. I respect it."

Varane will concentrate on club football with Manchester United. He has become a fan favourite at Old Trafford this season, making 27 appearances across competitions.

The Frenchman has helped his side keep ten clean sheets. Deschamps concluded by explaining that the demands of high-level football are such that they impact the shelf life of a player:

"There are demands in very high-level football, and it all depends on the age at which you start. The demands lead to fatigue, physical or psychological. Each player has a path that can be different, some continue until they are 40, for others it can be more complicated."

France will be in action for the first time since the 2022 World Cup when they play the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. They face the Netherlands on Friday (March 24) and the Republic of Ireland three days later.

Manchester United look to win race for Axel Disasi

Axel Disasi has caught the eye of Manchester United.

Manchester United have set their sights on Monaco defender Disasi. According to Foot Mercato, Red Devils officials have met with the Frenchman's representatives. Erik ten Hag's side are trying to move ahead of Bayern and PSG in the race for the centre-back.

Disasi, 25, has been in fine form this season, helping Monaco keep seven clean sheets in 39 games across competitions. He has also chipped in with five goals and four assists.

The Frenchman may be viewed as a potential replacement for Harry Maguire. The United captain's future is uncertain, as he has struggled for game time this season. A summer departure may be on the cards.

