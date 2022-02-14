"Didn't want to bet as much on me as other clubs" - PSG defender Achraf Hakimi reveals why he sealed Real Madrid exit

PSG defender Achraf Hakimi has opened up on the reasons behind his decision to leave Real Madrid. The Moroccan has revealed that he parted ways with the Spanish giants because they didn't bet on him as much as other clubs did.

Achraf Hakimi progressed through the youth ranks at Real Madrid and made it into the senior team in the summer of 2017. Amid a lack of opportunities at the Santiago Bernabeu, the right-back decided to join Borussia Dortmund on loan in 2018.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English 🗓️ The schedule for the



Tuesday 15 February 2022

🏟️ Parc des Princes

9pm (CET)

#PSGRM



Wednesday 9 March 2022

🏟️ Santiago-Bernabéu

9pm (CET)

#RMPSG



#WeAreParis 🗓️The schedule for the @ChampionsLeague Round of 16 match @realmadrid has been confirmedTuesday 15 February 2022🏟️ Parc des Princes9pm (CET)Wednesday 9 March 2022🏟️ Santiago-Bernabéu9pm (CET) 🆗🗓️🏆 The schedule for the @ChampionsLeague Round of 16 match 🆚 @realmadrid has been confirmed Tuesday 15 February 2022🏟️ Parc des Princes ⌚️ 9pm (CET)#PSGRMWednesday 9 March 2022 🏟️ Santiago-Bernabéu⌚️ 9pm (CET) #RMPSG❤️💙 #WeAreParis https://t.co/mc2zX4KlZG

The defender spent two years with the German side before Inter Milan signed him on a permanent transfer in 2020.

Approximately seven months after leaving the Italians to join PSG, the 23-year-old has reflected on how it all went from his days at Real Madrid.

When asked if his departure from the Santiago Bernabeu was due to his lack of maturity or Real Madrid's lack of confidence in him, Hakimi said:

"A little bit of both. It is true that when you join Madrid for the first time you come from playing for Castilla and it is normal that the club does not bet so much because you are a young player."

"But then when I left for Dortmund I went on loan and had two great seasons and I had to come back and decide. And then Madrid, I think, was still not betting on me, although I could continue playing at a high level."

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English #WelcomeAchraf



The club is pleased to announce the arrival of



The 22-year-old Moroccan right-back, who also has Spanish nationality, has signed a five-year contract through June 30, 2026.



#WeAreParis



en.psg.fr/teams/first-te… ✍️The club is pleased to announce the arrival of @AchrafHakimi The 22-year-old Moroccan right-back, who also has Spanish nationality, has signed a five-year contract through June 30, 2026. ✍️🆕 #WelcomeAchrafThe club is pleased to announce the arrival of @AchrafHakimi. The 22-year-old Moroccan right-back, who also has Spanish nationality, has signed a five-year contract through June 30, 2026.♥️💙 #WeAreParis en.psg.fr/teams/first-te…

He added:

"And then when I left for Inter after being transferred there was also a purchase option from Madrid and they didn't execute it either, so I think Madrid didn't want to bet as much on me as other clubs. And I'm happy because I think these clubs were not wrong to bet on me."

Achraf Hakimi's numbers for Real Madrid and PSG

Achraf Hakimi has impressed since joining Paris Saint-Germain last summer

During his time with Real Madrid's first team, Achraf Hakimi made 17 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist. He also won the UEFA Champions League, Club World Cup, Spanish Super Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.

This season, though, the Moroccan has bagged three goals and three assists for PSG across all fronts so far. He'll be eager to impress when the Parisians face the Spanish giants in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 this week.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh