"Difficult for them to match the standards" - Jamie Carragher explains why new Chelsea owners will find it hard to replicate Roman Abramovich's success

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's announcement of the decision to sell the club has garnered opinions and speculation from all around the football world. The Russian billionaire made the announcement in lieu of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, starting two weeks ago.

Fans of the club are understandably dejected as Abramovich's reign brought in a lot of success at Stamford Bridge. Since the takeover in 2003, the Blues have won 21 trophies, including five Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher highlighted this in stating how difficult it will be for the new owner to replicate Abramovich's success. He said on CBS Sports:

"I think whoever comes in and takes over from Roman Abramovich will find it very difficult to replicate the success that they've had. You may find someone who is willing to put in the same money but it's the losses Chelsea have had that an owner is prepared to take. Changing managers over the years, players coming in left, right and centre, huge money spent on players and this isn't a club that generates huge money."

He added:

"They haven't got a massive stadium like you see at Manchester United, like Liverpool are trying to do now, look at Tottenham and Arsenal have got in terms of bringing money into the club. They have an owner who is prepared to write off money."

Carragher further added how Abramovich didn't see the club as an investment and how difficult it will be for the new owners to match his standards. He said:

"No matter how rich anyone is who buys a football club, they more often than not see it as an investment. The only ones who don't, Manchester City and now Newcastle United, are where money is not really a thought."

He added:

"Chelsea had that in Roman Abramovich and it will be difficult to get another owner like that and that's why I think it will be difficult for them to match the standards they have had for the last 20 or so years he's been there."

Chelsea prepare to add more trophies this season amidst the ownership conundrum

Chelsea started the campaign as Premier League leaders and held the top spot for a couple of months. However, they went into a downward spiral in December and are now third. They are 16 points behind leaders Manchester City with two games in hand.

The Blues have already won the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup this season. They lost the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool on penalties last month.

They will now look to push hard for the FA Cup and the Champions League. They face Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on March 19.

They have a 2-0 advantage from the first leg of their R16 fixture against Lille in the Champions League. They will now face each other in the second leg on March 16th.

Chelsea fans will hope they can welcome their new owners with instant success.

