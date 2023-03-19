"Does he have the motivation" - Pundit questions Lionel Messi as PSG contract talks drag on at the business end of the season

Former France defender Bixente Lizarazu has said that he has concerns about Lionel Messi's commitment to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Messi has been on the Parisians' books since joining them from Barcelona on a free transfer in 2021. He arrived at the Parc des Princes on a two-year deal.

The Argentinian's contract with PSG thus expires at the end of the season. Les Parisiens are keen to tie him down to a new deal, but talks are yet to reach a positive end.

Many have advised the French giants against handing the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner a new contract. Lizarazu, though, has said that he would like to see Lionel Messi stay at the club for at least another year.

However, the former Ligue 1 defender conceded that he is unsure about the forward's commitment to the Parisians.

"I would like him to extend an additional year so that we have this privilege to see him again, he is the greatest player in history, in any case of the last 20 years," Lizarazu said on TF1. "The question is, does he have the motivation to want to win the Champions League with Paris?"

It remains to be seen if PSG can convince Messi to put pen to paper on a new deal with them. The player has notably been linked with a move to Barcelona, Inter Miami, and even the Middle East.

Former PSG star advises club against extending Lionel Messi's deal

While Lizarazu would prefer to see Lionel Messi stay for another year, not everyone agrees with him. Former PSG midfielder Eric Rabesandrata, for example, reckons the Argentinian no longer fits in at the club, saying:

"We do not feel great determination [from Lionel Messi]. We saw it with Argentina during the World Cup. Even though the whole team was playing for him, he was determined. We sensed a passion."

"QSI wants to extend [Messi's contract]. But I have the impression that he does not fit into the PSG project. We need more determined players."

Messi made a comparatively slow start to his life with Les Parisiens, bagging 11 goals and 15 assists from 34 games in his first season at the club. He has been in much better form this term, having scored 18 times and provided 17 assists in 31 games across competitions.

Despite his numbers, fans have been frustrated with the former Barcelona superstar due to his underwhelming performances in the UEFA Champions League. Many feel he has failed to step up for the club in decisive games in Europe.

