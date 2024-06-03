“Doesn’t rate that oil club”, “Bigger than PSG anyway” - Fans feel Lionel Messi did PSG dirty with latest announcement on Instagram

Lionel Messi did not include his Paris Saint-Germain jersey in the latest giveaway he announced via Instagram in association with Icons.com. Fans were quick to react to the Argentine's post, claiming he ignored the French club in his collaboration.

In his paid partnership post with Icons Memorabilia, Leo Messi announced a giveaway of three autographed jerseys from his official merchandised collection. The three jerseys include one official Argentina FIFA World Cup edition jersey, one FC Barcelona shirt, and one from Inter Miami CF.

These jerseys have all been signed by Messi and framed to be sent to three lucky winners. The post also includes the rules and other details that participants need to follow in order to participate.

It did not take netizens long to notice that Lionel Messi had included autographed jerseys from all major clubs he played for, except Paris Saint-Germain, where he spent two seasons between 2021 and 2023. Here are some of the reactions to this omission:

"Bro he was really hurt at psg damn!" another fan wrote.

"Why did he do PSG like that," a third fan commented.

"PSG disrespect him, I understand that," one more commented.

When Lionel Messi said PSG did not honour him after 2022 FIFA World Cup win with Argentina

Lionel Messi has indicated in various interviews that life was hard for him in the two years he spent in Paris. Shortly after his transfer to Inter Miami last year, he stated that he was the only player who was not honoured by his club after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina in Qatar.

“I was the only player of the [squad] that didn’t get a [club] recognition. It was understandable ... because of us [Argentina], they didn’t retain the World Cup,” Leo told ESPN.

In a separate interview with ESPN, Lionel Messi mentioned that he "had it rough" for the two years he spent in Paris.

"This is what I was looking for when we made the decision with my family. To enjoy it once more, as I've done my whole career, after two difficult years, the truth is we had it rough," Messi said.

"But as luck would have it, we're in a place where we're happy not just because of the results on the pitch but because of the everyday life with my wife, my kids, our lifestyle and the way we spend our time. Truth is, we're enjoying this moment very much," he added.

In his two seasons playing for PSG, Messi scored 32 goals and provided 35 assists in 75 appearances across all competitions. He won two Ligue 1 titles with the club before leaving on a free transfer to join Inter Miami in 2023.