"Doesn't seem as clear to me as you say with that written bulls**t" - Mauro Icardi hits out at Journalist for claims over PSG future

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) centre-forward Mauro Icardi was left offended by an article written about him in Gazetta dello Sport. He responded with some harsh words to the writer of the piece through his Instagram. The Parisians are said to be contemplating Icardi's sale this summer and the article mentioned the same.

The writer, Alessandro Grandeso, gave his take on the Argentine's situation at the club while bringing his personal vacation with wife into context. Grandeso wrote, via RMCSport:

"Where has Icardi gone? A dream life, but a career in the balance. 'Maurito' is enjoying a great holiday with his wife in Africa while PSG try to sell him, but he earns 10 million net a year. And he's coming off a season with only 5 goals and a lot of gossip."

The striker's career has gone downhill since joining the Ligue 1 giants in 2019. He was valued at €80 million at the time of his switch to France. He joined PSG from Inter Milan on an initial loan deal which then became permanent in 2020. But he is now worth just €22 million (as per Transfermarkt).

The PSG forward has seen his game time reduce steadily as the season has passed. Despite being a fringe player, he believes the article is wrong to question his future. Icardi replied:

"I'm in Africa Alessandro, next year I'll let you organize my holiday if you want. Or is this talk just bullshit like every year? When I scored 30 goals a season, there were the same arguments. My career in the balance? I still have two years on my contract. It does not seem as clear to me as you are saying with this written bullshit."

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

He further reminded Grandeso of his credentials as a top-striker. He quoted his total tally of strikes and sent some harsher words his way.

"At 29 years old, rest assured, with nearly 200 goals scored, everyone knows me quite well. And then I decide to stay and make myself available. Thank you very much, I give you a big hug from Africa, with the gorillas, with the faithful and all my friends who have more respect than a journalist like you. Goodbye."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“Don’t worry, I’m still 29 and people know who I am after scoring almost 200 goals”. Mauro Icardi: “I’m still under contract with Paris Saint-Germain for the next two years. My career is not in danger as you [journalists] say. I’ve decided to stay here at PSG”.“Don’t worry, I’m still 29 and people know who I am after scoring almost 200 goals”. Mauro Icardi: “I’m still under contract with Paris Saint-Germain for the next two years. My career is not in danger as you [journalists] say. I’ve decided to stay here at PSG”. 🇦🇷 #PSG“Don’t worry, I’m still 29 and people know who I am after scoring almost 200 goals”. https://t.co/a48GrOpg4s

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

PSG forward Lionel Messi runs riot against Estonia on international duty

Argentina captain Lionel Messi was on fire against Estonia in a friendly game between the two nations on June 5. The forward scored all five of his team's goals, achieving a five-goal haul for the first team with the national side and for the second time in his career.

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker The extraordinary Lionel Messi has scored all 5 of Argentina’s goals tonight. Astonishingly, it’s not his goal scoring that elevates him from the other greats. He’s also as good a passer and dribbler as anyone that’s ever played the game. The Messiah. The extraordinary Lionel Messi has scored all 5 of Argentina’s goals tonight. Astonishingly, it’s not his goal scoring that elevates him from the other greats. He’s also as good a passer and dribbler as anyone that’s ever played the game. The Messiah.

The PSG No.10's performance on the night took his tally to 86 goals for his country. He moved into the fourth spot on the list of players with the most international goals, which is led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far