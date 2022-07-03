"Doesn't tick any of the boxes" - Shaka Hislop explains why Premier League club would never launch move for PSG superstar Neymar

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar would not an ideal fit for his former club.

After finishing 11th in the Premier League last season, the Magpies are looking to build on their momentum by revamping their squad under manager Eddie Howe. Boasting a notable transfer war chest due to their Saudi-led takeover last year, the club have been quite active this summer.

Newcastle have acquired the services of Lille centre-back Sven Botman, Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and Aston Villa left-back Matt Target. Meanwhile, the club has also been linked with Neymar, as per L'Equipe.

Hadrien Grenier @hadrien_grenier Trois clubs pourraient recruter Neymar sur le papier en cas de départ du PSG :



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester United si Cristiano Ronaldo s’en va



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea a les finances



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Newcastle peut, mais difficile car le Brésilien a la Coupe du Monde en ligne de mire



(@Tanziloic) Trois clubs pourraient recruter Neymarsur le papier en cas de départ du PSG :🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester United si Cristiano Ronaldo s’en va🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea a les finances🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Newcastle peut, mais difficile car le Brésilien a la Coupe du Monde en ligne de mire 🚨 Trois clubs pourraient recruter Neymar 🇧🇷 sur le papier en cas de départ du PSG :🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester United si Cristiano Ronaldo s’en va🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea a les finances🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Newcastle peut, mais difficile car le Brésilien a la Coupe du Monde en ligne de mire(@Tanziloic)

Speaking to ESPN, Hislop commented on the transfer rumours associated with the Brazilian forward. He said:

"I don't see that happening. I understand the link, given the new ownership at Newcastle United and the speculation that came with that new ownership. But as I keep pointing out, I was there back in May, and there is nothing, and no one at the club that the new owners are going to be spending the kind of money it would take to bring Neymar in."

The former West Ham United shot-stopper added:

"Everybody sees this as spending, but sensibly and growing the club slowly in that way. Neymar doesn't tick any of the boxes that people within the club feel would be the direction."

Despite the speculations, a Tyneside move for Neymar is highly improbable this summer. As per journalist Ekrem Konur, Chelsea and Juventus are leading the race to secure a deal with PSG for the 30-year-old attacker.

Joelinton urges PSG attacker Neymar to join Newcastle United

Joelinton, who has spent the last three seasons on Tyneside, recently speculated about Neymar's arrival at Newcastle United, amid rumours linking the latter away from PSG. Speaking on Cast FC (via Goal), Joelinton said:

"We can get him a spot, sure! In any team in the world. If he comes it will be. I can't explain it; the man is an idol, is huge in world football. So, the invitation is done. Ney, if you are listening to this, you can come. I'll run for you all the time."

CAST FC @castfc10 Em entrevista ao @cast .fc, que será divulgada em breve, Joeliton convidou o craque Neymar pra jogar no Newcastle. Big Joe foi o melhor jogador do clube inglês na temporada 21/22. Em entrevista ao @cast.fc, que será divulgada em breve, Joeliton convidou o craque Neymar pra jogar no Newcastle. Big Joe foi o melhor jogador do clube inglês na temporada 21/22. https://t.co/cmE0aJQ6Ov

He continued:

"If we have the chance, I hope the coach will call him. The number 10 shirt is there waiting for him. I'll send a message to Bruno (Guimaraes). Bruno has his contact; he can send a message inviting Ney to play there."

The former Santos man has also been linked with a move to his former club Barcelona (via El Chiringuito TV) and La Liga champions Real Madrid (via Defensa Central).

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far