"Doing this at 39 is crazy" "Entering another prime" - Fans hail Cristiano Ronaldo as he scores a brace in Portugal's 3-0 win over Ireland

Fans heaped praises on Cristiano Ronaldo after the star forward scored twice for Portugal in an international friendly against Ireland on Tuesday, June 11. The clash ended in a 3-0 win for Portugal.

Portugal opened their scoring in the 18th minute through Joao Felix, with Bruno Fernandes providing the assist. Ronaldo then netted his first goal in the 50th minute as Ruben Neves provided the assist. The Portugal captain completed his brace 10 minutes later through Diogo Jota's assist.

Fans took to social media to appreciate Ronaldo's performance. While some fans were stunned by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's gameplay concerning his age, some hailed the 39-year-old to be the greatest of all time.

Here is a collection of their posts on X:

One fan wrote:

"Ronaldo is the GOAT"

Another added:

"This guy is the greatest to ever play football"

"Ronaldo is the greatest football player of all time. Argue with your shadow.," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"RONALDO EUROS TOPSCORE WE WILL BE THERE"

Another said:

"There's no better footballer than Cristiano Ronaldo this time on earth"

One user wrote:

"HE’S ENTERING ANOTHER PRIME"

While another wrote:

"He’s showing why he should be starting"

Portugal will play against Czechia in their first Euros 2024 match on June 18.

Cristiano Ronaldo creates new record after scoring for Portugal against Ireland

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is often making and breaking records, just added another to his list after scoring in Portugal's 3-0 win over Ireland.

With his first goal of the match, the Al-Nassr forward became the first player in history to score in 21 consecutive years with the national team. He has now scored every year with Portugal since 2004.

Ronaldo seemed optimistic about Portugal's chances at the 2024 Euros.

"Talent alone isn't enough to win. We have all the ingredients, but we'll take it one step at a time, believing we can win. Our 2016 achievement was historic. Now, our feet are on the ground, but our mind is up in the sky, seeing it's possible to win the EURO," he said (via The CR7 Timeline).

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the 2019 UEFA Nations League and the 2016 Euros with Portugal.