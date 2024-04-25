"Doing so is licit and allowed" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti weighs in on Xavi's U-turn at Barcelona

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has defended Xavi's decision to stay at Barcelona after previously announcing his intentions to leave at the end of the season.

Xavi announced in January that he was leaving Barca this summer amid a difficult period following a La Liga-title winning 2022-23 campaign. The Spaniard suggested he felt 'liberated' after announcing his departure.

However, Barcelona bounced back from a frustrating start to the season and went on an impressive run. The Catalans were 10 games unbeaten in La Liga until a controversial 3-2 loss to title rivals Real Madrid last Sunday (April 21).

Xavi met with Barca president Joan Laporta to discuss his future and performed a U-turn over his decision to leave. He will continue as Blaugrana boss next season and into the final year of his contract.

Ancelotti was asked about Xavi's situation ahead of Real Madrid's clash with Real Sociedad tomorrow (April 26). The Italian coach said that his El Clasico counterpart's decision should be respected (via Madrid Xtra):

"Xavi? "We have to respect changes of opinion. How many times have I changed? Many times throughout my career. Doing so is licit and allowed."

Ancelotti was linked with a Madrid departure heading into this summer. Brazil's national team set their sights on the four-time UEFA Champions League winning coach.

However, Ancelotti performed a U-turn over entering international management with Selecao. He signed a two-year contract extension with Los Blancos in December.

Ancelotti has massive respect for the job Xavi has overseen at Barcelona:

"He has done a good job at Barca, he knows the club well."

Xavi guided the Catalans to the La Liga title last season for the first time since 2019. He's overseen 85 wins in 136 games since arriving in the Camp Nou dugout in November 2021.

Ancelotti refused to get into a war of words with Xavi over Real Madrid's win against Barcelona

Real Madrid put themselves within touching distance of the La Liga title last weekend. Ancelotti's Los Blancos beat Barcelona 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu (April 21) in a game full of controversy.

Ancelotti didn't want to get involved in a back-and-forth with Xavi about the officiating of the game. He said (via Tribal Football):

"I don't want to give my opinion on what Xavi thinks because everybody has their own opinion. It was an even, competitive and hard-fought game. Barcelona had some good spells, just like us. We managed to win this game with the last bit of energy and that puts us in a good position in the table."

Andreas Christensen (6') opened the scoring for Barca before Vinicius Junior (16') hit back from the penalty spot. The visitors retook the lead through Fermin Lopez (69') but Lucas Vazquez quickly equalized for the hosts (73').

Jude Bellingham came to the fore and struck a 90+1st minute winner to claim all three points. The win moved Real Madrid 11 points clear of Barcelona with six games left.

However, Barca and Xavi were furious with several decisions, particularly Lamine Yamal's canceled goal and many are still trying to determine whether it was over the line. Yamal looked to have scored in the 28th minute but VAR decided that all of the ball hadn't crossed the line.