“Doing well with his recovery” - Carlo Ancelotti provides positive injury update on Real Madrid superstar

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is yet to make an appearance this season as he has sustained back-to-back knee injuries.

The 31-year-old Belgian was ruled out for the rest of the season following a meniscus tear in his knee that he suffered in March. This came as he was close to recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament tear that he suffered in August.

Recently, manager Carlo Ancelotti provided a positive injury update about Courtois. Ancelotti said that the goalkeeper is having a speedy recovery and might be back for the La Liga fixture against Cadiz CF on May 4. The Italian said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Thibaut Courtois feels good and he could play against Cadiz. He’s doing well with his recovery."

Expand Tweet

Thibaut Courtois joined Real Madrid in 2018 and has maintained 91 clean sheets across all competitions so far. He has won the 2019-20 and the 2021-22 La Liga, the 2022-23 Copa del Rey, the 2019-20 and the 2021-22 Supercopa de España, the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, the 2022 UEFA Super Cup and the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup.

Real Madrid also have their centre-back David Alaba out with injury. The Austrian suffered a cruciate ligament tear in December and is expected to be out for the rest of the season.

Real Madrid face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals

Following a penalty shootout win in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League against Manchester City, Real Madrid will play Bayern Munich for a place in the final.

The first leg of the semi-finals is slated for April 30 at the Bavarians' home ground, Allianz Arena, with the second leg to be played on May 8 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

If Thibaut Courtois is back on the field for the La Liga clash against Cadiz, there is a chance that the Belgian might be there for the second leg of the Champions League semi-final. The other two semi-finalists are Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

Los Blancos are at the top of the La Liga table with 81 points in 32 matches.