Domino's Pizza troll Everton's Richarlison for his diving antics against Liverpool

Domino's Pizza UK have taken a dig at Everton star Richarlison following the Toffees' defeat to Liverpool at the weekend.

The Reds added to the Toffees' woes by beating them 2-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday. Frank Lampard's side now sit 18th in the table and face the risk of suffering relegation this season.

A few minutes into the game, it was evident that Everton's game plan was to frustrate Liverpool and possibly earn a point. While the strategy worked until the one-hour mark, goals from Andrew Robertson and Divock Origi saw the hosts claim the win.

Despite the visitors' valiant efforts, Jurgen Klopp's side emerged victorious and reduced the gap with table-toppers Manchester City to one point. However, the game was not short of talking points and controversy.

Lampard and Co believe they deserved a penalty after Anthony Gordon was allegedly fouled by Joel Matip in the box. The Reds, on the other hand, were not happy with the antics of the likes of Richarlison and Jordan Pickford.

Social media has thus been filled with heated debates following the Merseyside derby clash at Anfield on Sunday. Meanwhile, the handles of a few major companies have taken the opportunity to engage in some banter.

Domino's Pizza UK are among those who have risked the wrath of Everton fans following the match. The Twitter handle posted a GIF from The Simpsons, seemingly having a go at Richarlison's diving antics against Liverpool.

The post, though, has not been well received by the Toffees supporters. Some have even gone to the extent of boycotting Domino's Pizza. One Everton fan wrote on Twitter:

"It’s never enough for Big Red fans to win is it? Wherever they are. Whoever they work for. They just can’t help themselves mocking, can they? It’s a ban from me. And all my family."

Maverick @Martinc1878 @Dominos_UK It’s never enough for Big Red fans to win is it? Wherever they are. Whoever they work for. They just can’t help themselves mocking, can they? It’s a ban from me. And all my family. @Dominos_UK It’s never enough for Big Red fans to win is it? Wherever they are. Whoever they work for. They just can’t help themselves mocking, can they? It’s a ban from me. And all my family.

Everton want answers from PGMOL following Liverpool defeat

Lampard was left infuriated by the quality of refereeing in the Toffees' defeat to Liverpool. He even suggested that teams struggle to get decisions in their favor when facing the Reds at Anfield.

The Goodison Park outfit now want answers from the Premier League's refereeing body about why Gordon was not awarded a penalty on Sunday, according to Sky Sports. Matip appeared to shove the Englishman to the ground in the 53rd minute of the match.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer