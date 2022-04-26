Double derby delight for Liverpool as Reds edge Everton to keep Premier League title chase on

It’s almost insane that Liverpool have lost just one game since the start of 2022 despite the various opposition they’ve faced within that period.

The Reds have taken down Inter Milan, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United in recent months. However, if there was one side that would’ve meant to upset them, that would have been reserved for their Merseyside nemesis Everton.

The Toffees traveled to Anfield on Sunday (24 April) in the Premier League with double motivation. They looked to dent their Merseyside neighbours’ title hopes and also boost their own chances of surviving relegation.

Neither of those targets were achieved, however, as Frank Lampard’s side were condemned to a 2-0 defeat. It was thanks to late goals from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi.

Liverpool claim bragging rights in derby

Everton’s form has been quite poor this season and that means Liverpool were huge favorites to win the game convincingly. But the match was tighter than expected. While the Reds dominated for large spells, Everton’s resilience and resolute defending kept them in the game.

Despite giving it their all and making things difficult for Jurgen Klopp’s side, Everton eventually budged. Liverpool’s quality shone through in the second half when the German manager rang in the changes.

In the end, the Reds were victorious.it was a well-earned victory that gives them the bragging rights in a fixture that has become one-sided in recent years.

Reds keep the chase on Manchester City

It was a double delight for Liverpool and their fans after Sunday’s win against Everton. Not only did the Reds keep up with title rivals Manchester City, but they also pushed their neighbors into the relegation zone.

Liverpool have simply been too good this season. Their latest victory is a testament to a team that knows how to win irrespective of what their opponents offer.

"Thank God the game has two halves. We didn't play particularly well in the first half. They made it uncomfortable but we didn't get in behind the last line. We didn't have enough movement,” Klopp said after the game, as quoted by Eurosport.

He added:

"We weren't quick enough. We passed the ball into the area they had nine players. In the second half we were much more direct and caused them much more problems. The goals were wonderful. If we can create atmospheres like today it's difficult to deal with us for 95 minutes. Everton did what they had to do. We deserved the three points. With a performance like this I think they can get the points they need."

The Reds are on course to win the quadruple, having already won the Carabao Cup. They have reached the final of the FA Cup where they'll face Chelsea on 14 May. They are also in contention for the Premier League and the Champions League.

At this rate, they can just win them all.

