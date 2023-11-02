Domino's Pizza once again troll Manchester United after damaging 3-0 Carabao Cup loss against Newcastle

Domino's Pizza took to social media to once again troll Manchester United following the Red Devils' 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United on Wednesday (November 1).

Erik ten Hag's men have now suffered back-to-back losses at Old Trafford after initially losing 3-0 to local rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday (October 29).

After that loss, Domino's decided to post on its X (Formerly Twitter) account:

"Sorry if your pizza is delayed tonight - our drivers are struggling to get through all the tears of Man Utd fans."

Expand Tweet

On the night, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland netted his side's first two goals (26' and 49') before Phil Foden added a third towards the end of the match (80').

Following this loss, Ten Hag's side suffered yet another defeat to the Magpies and crashed out of the Carabao Cup. Miguel Almiron (28') and Lewis Hall (36') scored in the first half before Joe Willock put the game out of Manchester United's reach in the 60th minute.

With the aforementioned game nearing its end, Domino's decided to follow up on its previous comments and wrote on X:

"Gonna need boats."

Expand Tweet

The Dutch tactician is under pressure as his side prepare to face Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Saturday (November 4). With the Red Devils placed eighth in the English top-flight, having racked up 15 points, Ten Hag will be searching for a win to boost the side's confidence.

Erik ten Hag shoulders responsibility amid poor Manchester United form

Erik ten Hag (via Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is in trouble after a poor start to the Red Devils' 2023/24 season.

Not only are the club struggling in the Premier League, but they have also lost two out of their three fixtures in the Champions League so far. They sit third in Group A, behind Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

However, the former Ajax manager is determined to better his side's results after the latest defeat to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup. Speaking after Wednesday's loss, Ten Hag said (via Express):

"I see it as a challenge. I am a fighter and I am in that fight and I have to make sure that I share the responsibility with my players and that we stick together and fight together, and get better results."

It is certainly worrying times for Manchester United fans as reports claim that the current squad members are unhappy with their manager's approach. Should things fail to change for the better, Ten Hag may be headed for the exit doors at Old Trafford fairly soon.