"Don’t expect those players to be at the club come next season" - Kevin Campbell names 3 Arsenal stars who could be offloaded by Mikel Arteta 

Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell has revealed the trio of players he expects to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Gunners have made five signings so far in the current window, most notably Manchester City pair Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus. However, the club are seemingly finding it difficult to move on fringe players who are surplus to requirements.

Football Insider @footyinsider247



- Kevin Campbell has backed Arsenal to swoop for another Premier League star once they sign Oleksandr Zinchenko. ✍️



- "That has been Arsenal’s problem over the years."



READ:



#AFC | #LCFC | #MCFC 🗣️ 𝗣𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗧 𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 🗣️- Kevin Campbell has backed Arsenal to swoop for another Premier League star once they sign Oleksandr Zinchenko. ✍️- "That has been Arsenal’s problem over the years."READ: footballinsider247.com/arsenal-backed… 🗣️ 𝗣𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗧 𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 🗣️- Kevin Campbell has backed Arsenal to swoop for another Premier League star once they sign Oleksandr Zinchenko. ✍️- "That has been Arsenal’s problem over the years." ❌READ: footballinsider247.com/arsenal-backed…#AFC | #LCFC | #MCFC https://t.co/6BmZVuV3Ja

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell stated that he expects Bernd Leno, Nicolas Pepe and Hector Berllerin to leave the North London club this summer.

The retired striker explained:

“I expected business to be done for these three later on, near the end of the window. If Arsenal tried to make too many moves now, teams will want to cheapen the deal. Let’s say Arsenal want £15 million for Leno. Fulham will come out and offer £10 million and shortchange us."

He added:

“We have a top-quality German international goalkeeper there. All if takes is for one club to have an injury and then Leno is in place. I don’t expect those players to be at the club come next season or the end of the transfer window."

Campbell admitted that the main objective for Arsenal this summer was to strengthen their squad. He said:

“Arsenal have already got rid of a lot recently, let’s be honest. This window was about getting players in and then moving and shaking come the end of the window.”

CaughtOffside @caughtoffside Bernd Leno has asked Arsenal to lower their asking price for him so he can complete a move to Fulham



(Ben Jacobs) Bernd Leno has asked Arsenal to lower their asking price for him so he can complete a move to Fulham(Ben Jacobs) 🚨 Bernd Leno has asked Arsenal to lower their asking price for him so he can complete a move to Fulham(Ben Jacobs) https://t.co/lTow4V11EI

Arsenal techincal director Edu discusses difficulties of selling fringe players

Alexandre Lacazette, Matteo Guendouzi and Konstantinos Mavropanos are just some of the names to leave the Gunners this summer. However, the club could do with moving more big earners on before the season begins in order to bring players in.

Technical director Edu admitted that selling players on big money contracts is not easy. However, he claimed that it's the club's responsibility to help create opportunities for those to move too. The Brazilian told Sky Sports:

"No, but it's a part of our job to try to create some opportunities for the players. I think the most important thing is to make the player understand why he is here or why he needs to go, and then we have to create some possibilities with the player's agents and try to find the best solution possible for the player."

He added:

"As soon as you give to them a clear idea of what you want to do, it helps the situation. It's a challenge because you have to find clubs, situations and loans. But again, if you can be direct to the player in a very respectful way, that helps a little bit to make the best decision."

TheAFCnewsroom @TheAFCnewsroom 🗣 “Why not?”



Arsenal Technical Director Edu Gaspar says the club have to be realistic but there’s no reason why the club can’t be competing for the Premier League.



🗣 “Why not?” Arsenal Technical Director Edu Gaspar says the club have to be realistic but there’s no reason why the club can’t be competing for the Premier League. https://t.co/l0pz7kA9oX

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far