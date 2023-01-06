“Don’t get how baldy thinks” - Manchester City fans complain as 22-year-old is not named in starting XI to face Chelsea

Manchester City fans expressed their disappointment that Julian Alvarez wasn't chosen in the starting eleven for their Premier League clash against Chelsea. Alvarez was brilliant at the recently concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup and helped Argentina win the tournament by scoring four goals.

The familiar face of Ederson is starting in goal for Pep Guardiola's team while Kyle Walker, John Stones, Nathan Ake, and Joao Cancelo complete the team's defense. Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, and Ilkay Gundogan form the midfield trio. Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden are on the wings as Erling Haaland spearheads the attack.

Fans, however, believe that Silva is not a good option on the wing. They further added that Alvarez should have started the game instead. Some fans also expressed frustration, claiming that they don't understand how Guardiola thinks.

Alvarez has played 21 games for City this season but has only started eight of those. The former River Plate striker has bagged seven goals and provided two assists despite limited opportunities.

Here are some of the best reactions from Manchester City fans on Twitter after their starting lineup for the match against Chelsea was announced:

Manchester City @ManCity TEAM NEWS



XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Haaland, Foden



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Grealish, Alvarez, Gomez, Akanji, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis



Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola spoke about the title race ahead of the clash against Chelsea

Manchester City v Everton FC - Premier League

Ahead of the clash at Stamford Bridge, Pep Guardiola said that Manchester City have to be perfect if they are to pip Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title. He said (via Sky Sports):

"The way they played against Newcastle again impressed me a lot, They dropped two points but they didn't drop the quality [with which] they played. We have to be almost perfect, I would say, from here to the end of the season and hope they drop a little bit in their performance."

The Cityzens are currently eight points behind Arsenal in the league table, having played a game less than the league leaders.

Chelsea star Mason Mount, who is injured for the game against Guardiola's team, lauded Norwegian goal-machine Erling Haaland before the game. Mount said:

"He's a very good player. We've seen what he's been doing in the league this season, it's going to be tough. We're going to have to come together as a team and it's going to have to be a full 11 to stop them as a team."

