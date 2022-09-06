"Dude is not a winger", "I hope Tuchel isn't trying to set him up" - Chelsea fans divided as crucial player is set to play in different position against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League

Chelsea fans are questioning Thomas Tuchel's decision to start Mason Mount in attacking midfield in their Champions League tie against Dinamo Zagreb on September 6.

Mount's form has been under scrutiny with the English forward having failed to score or assist in his first six appearances of the season.

He was dropped by Tuchel for last weekend's 2-1 win over West Ham United, but did come off the bench in the second half.

Tuchel will go with Mount as an 8 for the clash against Zagreb and he will be looking to impress.

Reports suggest he is next in line for a contract renewal at Stamford Bridge following Reece James' new deal.

Meanwhile, Kepa Arrizabalaga gets his chance in goal with Edouard Mendy rested.

However, recent performances from Mendy suggest the Spaniard could challenge the Senegalese regularly.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly make up the back three.

Fofana starts his first ever Champions League game, having joined from Leicester City for £72.4 million.

James is at right wing-back with Ben Chilwell on the other side. The latter scored a vital equalizer against West Ham.

Mount will be joined in midfield by Mateo Kovacic with the Croat going up against his fellow countrymen.

Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz are selected as Tuchel's widemen with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang getting his first start as a Chelsea player.

The Gabonese joined the Blues from Barcelona for £10.8 million on transfer deadline day.

However, Chelsea fans are having reservations with Tuchel's selection of Mount and here are some reactions from Twitter:

Elvis Tunde ➐ @Tunnykvng Mason Mount in a pivot?? I hope Tuchel isn't trying to set him up. 🤔 Mason Mount in a pivot?? I hope Tuchel isn't trying to set him up. 🤔

Edu Montee @edumontee Mount starting in his right position in midfield. Dude is not a winger. Let him carry blocks from box to box. Mason indeed. Mount starting in his right position in midfield. Dude is not a winger. Let him carry blocks from box to box. Mason indeed.

Cameron Smith @_CameronSmith10 I have a feeling Thomas Tuchel may use Raheem Sterling alongside Mason Mount as No.8s, with Mateo Kovacic as a lone No.6 tonight. It’s where Sterling was used in the final stages against West Ham and would allow Aubameyang and Havertz to play through the middle as a front two I have a feeling Thomas Tuchel may use Raheem Sterling alongside Mason Mount as No.8s, with Mateo Kovacic as a lone No.6 tonight. It’s where Sterling was used in the final stages against West Ham and would allow Aubameyang and Havertz to play through the middle as a front two 💫

PT @mrtumuhairwe How Chelsea fans don't know that's Mason Mount's natural position is beyond me. How Chelsea fans don't know that's Mason Mount's natural position is beyond me.

IG »»» officialzeez @iamzeezaga Kovacic and mount as pivot with Kai in front ,



If only mason will be disciplined to that position and Kai always available for pass ,

I see a aubameyang goal Kovacic and mount as pivot with Kai in front ,If only mason will be disciplined to that position and Kai always available for pass , I see a aubameyang goal

BCT Explainer @bctexplained Ain't watching this Mason Mount stinker. Sorry Ain't watching this Mason Mount stinker. Sorry

Oli🦁🔥 @CFCOli_11 @Joyd____ @ChilwellEra @placebokin @ChelseaOverHoes @Blue_Footy Pulisic ain't Chelsea level, I'm just lazy to change my avi. U guys always find excuses to run away whenever I ask u what he's particularly good at, that's louder than anything u lot can ever say. Mason Mount is a fraud @Joyd____ @ChilwellEra @placebokin @ChelseaOverHoes @Blue_Footy Pulisic ain't Chelsea level, I'm just lazy to change my avi. U guys always find excuses to run away whenever I ask u what he's particularly good at, that's louder than anything u lot can ever say. Mason Mount is a fraud

Chelsea looking to kickstart their Champions League campaign with a win

The Blues secured a vital win against the Hammers

Chelsea's most memorable night under Thomas Tuchel came in the Champions League final back in 2021.

The Blues' won the European title for a second time with Kai Havertz's first-half strike enough to beat favorites Manchester City 1-0.

Last season was somewhat of a disappointment for Tuchel's side as they were beaten in the quarter-finals by eventual winners Real Madrid.

It was a close tie with Madrid, having taken a 3-1 aggregate lead back to the Santiago Bernabeu through Karim Benzema's brilliance.

However, Chelsea staged an admirable comeback and nearly pulled off an astounding victory only to lose 5-4 on aggregate.

The Stamford Bridge outfit will be looking to improve on their outing and they have been placed in quite an achievable group to progress from.

Alongside Zagreb in Group E are AC Milan and Red Bull Salzburg and it is the Croats that the Blues start off against.

Zoran Mamić's side are currently top of the Prva HNL and are unbeaten in nine games, winning eight of them.

The likes of Mislav Oršić, Dario Špikić and Bruno Petković are likely to cause problems for the Blues backline.

