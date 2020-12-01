Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf backs Memphis Depay to shine at Barcelona 

Barcelona have long been linked with a move for Lyon's Memphis Depay. While the move may be deemed necessary for a club yet to find momentum under their new boss, Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf feels that Depay and Barcelona could only benefit from each other.

Speaking to DAZN (via Mundo Deportivo), Seedorf said that the understanding shared by Ronald Koeman and Memphis Depay could be fabulous for the 26-year-old's chances of prospering at Barcelona. The Dutch international has played under Ronald Koeman for Netherlands.

"I think he is one of the talents of Europe. After a major injury, I think he is for a great club sooner or later. If it is in Barcelona, better for them. He and Koeman have worked very well on the national team. It gave him the confidence to express his talent again."

Clarence Seedorf is a big fan of Memphis Depay, "I think Memphis Depay is one of the greatest talents in Europe right now.



"If he goes to Barcelona, it will be better for them." (Stats Perform News) pic.twitter.com/F0I5zSDOus — Dutch Football (@FootballOranje_) November 30, 2020

According to the former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder, the potential signing of Depay could also prepare Barcelona for the future. Seedorf said in this regard:

"I am convinced that the club that takes him will enjoy his talent. Barcelona is in a moment of transition and when you can bring players like Memphis you are preparing the future."

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman says that a move for Memphis Depay is a possibility

Barcelona target Memphis Depay has seen his career take off at Lyon.

Following a lacklustre spell at Manchester United, Memphis Depay has resurrected his career at Lyon, netting 59 goals in 149 appearances in all competitions.

The Dutch international, who has also scored 21 goals in 59 games for the Netherlands, has evolved and matured as a player in the last four years.

73% - Memphis Depay 🇳🇱 is involved in 73% of Lyon's goals in Ligue 1 this season (8/11), no player has a better percentage of involvement in their team's goals in the top-flight. Hero. #OLASM pic.twitter.com/yQAUL0ZdR9 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 25, 2020

Depay has been on Barcelona's radar for a while. His chances of landing at the La Liga giants received a huge boost after Ronald Koeman was appointed as the club's new head coach in the summer.

The Barcelona boss recently said that he would like to pair up with the talented Memphis Depay.

“That (a move for Depay) is certainly a possibility. I will try, because I would like to have him here. I do not have the role to decide this, it depends on the club. For me, it is a matter of waiting. We want Memphis because he is a great player and because he has qualities that, in my opinion, we lack, especially in depth in our attack.”

Depay's present deal expires in the summer of 2021, and Barcelona are expected to pay a little under £30 million for his services.