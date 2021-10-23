"Easier to train Lukaku than Mbappe or Neymar" - Chelsea boss Tuchel makes bold claim on PSG experience

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has reflected on his time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) by making bold comments on his working relationship with the Ligue 1 club. The German tactician claimed compared the spell with his current job at Chelsea and stated it is easier to train Romelu Lukaku than superstars like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Tuchel's comments were directed at the many factors that surround star names in football, including their entourage. The Chelsea boss felt that sometimes he had to pay too much attention to the friends and family of players like Mbappe and Neymar while managing them.

In stark contrast, life at Chelsea has been smooth for Tuchel, who can focus better on his team's performance on the pitch without worrying about external factors. During an exclusive interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport's Sportweek (via Canal Supporters), Tuchel's comments were reported as:

"During the first months in Paris. he had to manage the friends and families of his stars. Thomas Tuchel was more of a Minister of Sport than a trainer."

"It is easier to train Romelu Lukaku than Kylian Mbappe or Neymar. In Chelsea, where everything is more fluid, he can apply his work methodology with more serenity."

Notably, Tuchel guided PSG to their first ever Champions League final in 2020. However, the Ligue 1 giants lost to Bayern Munich in the final and he eventually departed the club after reportedly falling out with the board.

At Chelsea, Tuchel has been nothing short of sensational, guiding the club to the Champions League title in May. The Blues are also the current leaders in the ongoing Premier League season.

Should Chelsea be worried with Tuchel's PSG history?

The managerial seat at Chelsea is quite challenging. Over the years, the Blues have adopted a strict and stern approach when it comes to managers. To their credit, Chelsea have achieved unparalleled success with the same approach.

Russian owner Roman Abramovich is known to be a tough customer, who is not afraid of making stern decisions. Considering how Tuchel has endured a fallout with the board at PSG and Dortmund, Chelsea fans cannot be blamed for fearing the worst.

However, as long as they keep winning like they are now, these factors are nothing but trivial. As things stand, Tuchel is on course to prove PSG's loss is indeed Chelsea's gain. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former PSG boss at Stamford Bridge.

