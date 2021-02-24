Edinson Cavani reveals that Manchester United tried to sign him 5 years ago

Edinson Cavani joined Manchester United as a free agent last summer but he has revealed that he could have become a Red Devil much earlier in his career.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, the Uruguay international said:

“At that time, as I was free, many things were talked about. My brother, as my representative, out of respect for the clubs he never closed any doors not necessarily because there was an interest in going. This opened up and made it possible for many people to start giving their opinion and saying that 'Cavani would go here or there'.

“It was a time when much was said and where there were many comings and goings, something already more internal with my brother.

He added:

"We decided to come to Manchester, it was something we had already been talking about, there was this interest, not today, but from a time close and a little further, something like five years. There was interest and we decided: 'No, let's go to this great club.'"

Edinson Cavani spent seven highly successful years with Paris Saint-Germain and became their all-time highest goalscorer, with 200 goals from 301 games in all competitions.

He subsequently joined Manchester United in the summer of 2020, having run down his contract with the French giants.

After an initial settling-in period, the 34-year-old has finally adapted to his new surroundings and has contributed some key goals to the Red Devils' campaign.

Will Manchester United extend Edinson Cavani's contract upon expiration?

Manchester United have an option to extend Edinson Cavani's contract for a year

Edinson Cavani signed a one-year deal with Manchester United with an option to extend for a further year.

At the time of his signing, the former Napoli man had been out of action for almost a year. His advanced age, as well as his poor recent fitness record, meant that no one knew what to expect.

However, Cavani is a bonafide world-class player who has proven himself on the biggest stages.

He has started to come good for Manchester United in key games, while his experience also serves as a useful guide for the young forwards at the club.

His brace and assist in the 3-2 comeback victory over Southampton underlined his importance to the squad. Cavani has weighed in with six goals from just eight Premier League starts, showing that he still has what it takes to perform at an elite level.

There is still a long way to go in the season, and a lot can change between now and May. However, based on the last five months, Edinson Cavani is deserving of another year at Old Trafford.