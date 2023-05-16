Eduardo Camavinga injury news: Real Madrid star Luka Modric issues fitness update on 20-year-old star ahead of UCL S/F against Man City

Real Madrid star Luka Modric has offered an update on teammate Eduardo Camavinga after his injury scare in the 1-0 league win against Getafe on May 13.

The French midfielder was substituted right after a rough challenge from defender Juan Iglesias in the 83rd minute. He was seen applying an ice pack on his knee afterwards, which raised concerns about his availability for the second-leg UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Manchester City.

However, Modric has confirmed that Camavinga will play against the Cityzens at the Etihad tomorrow (May 17). He said in his pre-match press conference, via GOAL:

"He is OK and he's going to play, that's the most important thing. Since he's arrived he's grown a lot, he has proven that he can play very well at left-back. He doesn't like playing there but he's doing well and I hope that wherever he plays he does well tomorrow."

Camavinga's importance in Carlo Ancelotti's squad cannot be overstated. He has featured in all but two of their 56 games across competitions this season, which includes missing a league game due to suspension.

The 20-year-old's ability to play as a left-back has come in handy for the Italian tactician, especially during Ferland Mendy's long-term absence due to a muscle injury.

The former Stade Rennais started at left-back against Manchester City in the first leg which ended 1-1. He played the full 90 minutes and assisted Vinicius Junior's 36th-minute opener at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid star's return from injury could mean Eduardo Camavinga plays in midfield against Man City

Ferland Mendy returned to action for Real Madrid against Getafe after missing 12 games across competitions with an injury.

The 27-year-old played 45 minutes at left-back before being substituted at half-time. After the game, Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that the substitution was pre-planned to ease him into first-team action. He said, via Real Madrid's official website (h/t MadridUniversal):

"The good news is Mendy has returned to play after a serious injury. We had planned the 45 minutes of Ferland Mendy."

Camavinga started in midfield but was shifted to left-back for the second half when Mendy was withdrawn for Toni Kroos. It remains to be seen if the former Lyon left-back will be deemed match-fit to start against Manchester City.

If so, Camavinga could return to playing in his preferred position in central midfield.

Poll : 0 votes