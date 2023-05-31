Eduardo Camavinga sends hilarious X-rated response to Real Madrid midfielder after being called ‘Mini-Gervinho’ 

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga posted a hilarious X-rated response to his teammate Aurelien Tchouameni. Tchouameni had compared his teammate with former Arsenal star Gervinho.

That's due to Camavinga's new hairstyle, which is very similar to how Gervino used to style himself. Camavinga posted two middle finger emojis while replying to Tchouameni.

Both Camavinga and Tchouameni were crucial players for Real Madrid this season. The former often operated outside his favoured midfielder position, as a left-back. He made 58 appearances across competitions, providing two assists.

Tchouameni, meanwhile, joined the club last summer. He has made 49 appearances across competitions, registering four assists.

Los Blancos, though, had a disappointing season by their standards. They're set to finish behin La Liga champions Barcelona and were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League semifinals by Manchester City. The Spanish giants won the Copa del Rey this season, along with the UEFA Cup and Club World Cup.

Camavinga and Tchouameni, though, are expected to stay at the club for the foreseeable future, as Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are in the twilight of their careers. With Jude Bellingham's arrival imminent, the French duo are expected to be a part of the team's new midfield core.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti hailed Rodrygo for his performance against Sevilla

Rodrygo was the standout performer as Real Madrid beat Sevilla in their latest La Liga clash. The Brazilian bagged a brace, including a free-kick in the first half. His second was assisted by Toni Kroos.

The youngster has proved his quality time and again this season. He has scored 19 goals and provided 11 assists in 56 games across competitions. Manager Carlo Ancelotti showered praise on Rodrygo (via Los Blancos' website):

"Rodrygo stood out in this game because he scored both goals. In the first 10 minutes, we weren't well set up, but the team played well again and looked confident. We put on a solid performance.”

He added:

"Rodrygo did well in the centre-forward role, and he can also play there. He has different attributes. If you can dribble through the middle, you have a better chance of scoring than if you dribble out wide.

"Because of his quality, it's easier for him to find opportunities in this area. He doesn't have the physicality for aerial clashes, but he has significant qualities.”

Real Madrid have one game remaining this season. They play Athletic Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabeu on June 4. Los Blancos are second with 77 points from 37 games and lead third-placed Atletico Madrid by a point.

