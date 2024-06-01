“Enemy of my enemy”, “Cringe fanbase” - Fans mock Barcelona supporter spotted in hilarious attire outside Wembley for Real Madrid v Dortmund final

Football fans are going crazy over a Barcelona fan, who was spotted at Wembley ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final. Real Madrid will be looking to extend their Champions League haul to a whopping 15 on Saturday, June 1. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund will be keen on winning the coveted title after almost 27 years!

Ahead of the game, a Barcelona fan was spotted wearing a Borussia Dortmund muffler over a Blaugrana jersey. This has excited netizens, who have started mocking the fan on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Trending

Some netizens labeled the entire fanbase of Barcelona 'cringe' and 'shameless' and other names ever since the above image has gone viral. Some of the comments are as follows:

"Enemy of my enemy," one person opined followed by a barrage of laughing emojis.

"Cringe fan base," another football fan commented.

"Shameless fanbase," calling names like shameless and cringe was quite popular in the comment section.

"No way bro," mocked someone else, following the line with a crying emoji.

It seemed like some fans were disgusted by the gesture but it wasn't unexpected to them.

Expand Tweet

Another creative netizen compared the Culer's behavior with that of migratory birds.

Expand Tweet

The Catalan club qualified for the Champions League for the first time this season since Lionel Messi's departure in 2021. However, this cycle has been a disappointment for the Catalan club who have ended the season trophyless. They were eliminated in the Round of 16, losing against Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid and Barcelona's 2023-24 La Liga and Champions League seasons compared

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Real Madrid and Barcelona's seasons have turned out like two opposite ends of the spectrum. On one hand, the Los Blancos secured their 36th La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana. They are now aiming to add another trophy by beating Borussia Dortmund in Wembley.

On the other hand, Barcelona have been tormented by financial constraints throughout the season and have failed to secure a single silverware.

In La Liga, Real Madrid were runaway winners with 95 points from the quota of 38 games. Meanwhile, the Catalan club ended the season with a distant second-place finish, scoring a total of 85 points.

In the Champions League, Real Madrid breezed past the group stages and defeated RB Leipzig (2-1) in the Round of 16. They then beat Manchester City (4-3 on penalties) in the quarter-finals, and Bayern Munich (4-3) in the semi-finals to reach the coveted Champions League final.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana breezed past the group stages with ease. However, their Champions League run came to an end when Paris Saint Germain(PSG) defeated them 4-6 over the two legs in the quarter-finals.

Barca won the first leg 3-2 away. However, in the second leg, the Catalan side couldn't tame PSG's frontline after losing their center-back Ronaldo Araujo early because of a red card.

They will be looking to rebuild under their new manager, Hansi Flick, and come back strongly next season. Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to get the Los Blancos their record 15th UCL title very soon.