"Engaging his mouth before his brain" - Simon Jordan blasts 'moron' Manchester City superstar for his comments during title parade

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has slammed Manchester City forward Jack Grealish for his jibe at Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron during City's Premier League title celebrations.

Manchester City were celebrating their title triumph with a bus parade through the streets of Manchester on May 23.

Grealish and Bernardo Silva stopped for an interview. The duo were in a jovial mood when asked what contributed to the Cityzens' huge final day turnaround against Aston Villa. They came back from 2-0 down until the 75th minute to win 3-2.

Grealish jokingly claimed that the substitution of Riyad Mahrez played a part.

He did so by taking a jibe at Almiron in the process, saying the Algerian had played like the Newcastle midfielder.

Almiron has managed just one goal and no assists in 30 Premier League appearances for Newcastle this season.

Jordan has heavily criticized the English forward for his comments, telling talkSPORT (via BirminghamMail):

"The bottom line is it takes Jack Grealish back to where he belongs in moron territory engaging his mouth before he engages his brain. If someone was to say he was taking the mickey out of Riyad Mahrez you’d say it was banter, they’ve got that rapport. If you take it out another domain and you pick another player, single him out and ridicule him because you think you’re in a position to do so, where’s that going to end?"

He added:

"What gives you the right to make that comparison? Why would you want to do it? Where does your arrogance stop and intelligence begin? I’m sure he meant it tongue-in-cheek but why pick on an individual player?"

Simon Jordan continues to condem Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish

The Englishman's debut season at Manchester City is scrutinized

Simon Jordan went on to further slam Jack Grealish, stating that the £100 million man is in no position to look down on another player. He said:

"He thinks that player probably is not good and that’s his prerogative but why does he need to do that to that particular player when Man City are talking about their success? Why does he think he is on a platform where he can look down on that player?"

Jordan added:

"Jack Grealish is a talented player, he’s a long way from being a £100m player and he’s incredibly fortuitous to be playing for a club like Man City that’s enabled him to win a Premier League because I don’t think his contribution has taken Man City to that Premier League. I think he’s a bit part player, so he would’ve been better served saying take me off the pitch more. It’s a lack of awareness."

There has been debate over the season Grealish has had at the Etihad given the huge fee paid to bring him in from Aston Villa. He became the most expensive English player ever.

The Manchester City forward has managed six goals and four assists in 39 appearances this season.

Edited by Aditya Singh