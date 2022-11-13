England captain Harry Kane and manager Gareth Southgate send special message to the England Cricket team for T20 World Cup final 

England football team skipper Harry Kane and manager Gareth Southgate have sent a special message to the England Cricket team for the ICC T20 World Cup final.

England will take on Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup final at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday 13th November.

Harry Kane and Gareth Southgate have both sent Jos Buttler's side their best wishes ahead of the big game at the MCG.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane posted a video on his Twitter account. Kane has claimed that he has been hugely impressed with the England side in the T20 World Cup. He said:

“Just a quick message. Good luck for the final on Sunday. You boys have been amazing so far. Incredible semifinal, I was watching it here with the boys."

"Unbelievable. All the best, we will be watching and hopefully, you can bring that trophy home. The whole country is behind you.”

Gareth Southgate also had a special message for the England cricket team ahead of the final. He said:

“Hi, lads, hope you are doing well, just wanted to send a message. Wish you the very best for the final. I have got my shirt ready to wear. I loved watching the game so far. Go bring it home."

England have made it to the T20 World Cup final by beating India comfortably in the semi-finals by 10 wickets. Pakistan also won their semi-final against New Zealand quite comfortably

England and Pakistan will both be keen to win the T20 World Cup for the second time in their history

England and Pakistan have both been victorious in the ICC T20 World Cup on one occasion in the past.

Pakistan won the 2009 edition, beating Sri Lanka in the final while England won it in 2010 at the expense of Australia.

Pakistan's path to the final has been quite dramatic, with the Netherlands pulling off a miracle by beating South Africa, resulting in Pakistan's qualification for the semis.

Babar Azam's side absolutely dominated New Zealand in the semi-final and will be full of confidence ahead of the final.

England, on the other hand, have been pretty consistent in the World Cup so far. However, they came up with their strongest showing in the semis to thrash India and book their place in the final.

The duo of Mark Wood and Dawid Malan are expected to return to the playing XI against Pakistan, boosting the chances of Brendon McCullum's side.

