England cricketer Jofra Archer copies Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford's new celebration

England cricketer Jofra Archer recently copied compatriot and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford's celebration after taking a wicket in South African franchise league SA20.

The MI Cape Town pacer got the wicket of Adam Rossington in their clash against Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Wednesday, January 18. After the wicket, Archer pointed to his temple, a celebration made recently prominent by Rashford.

The English pacer also posted the same on his Twitter account, quoting his compatriot's tweet.

Archer's MI Paltan, however, ended up on the losing side by two wickets in the South African T20 league game.

Rashford, meanwhile, has been sensational for Manchester United this season, especially since returning from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Prior to their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on January 18, the England international scored in seven consecutive games across competitions. He has now scored 16 goals and provided six assists in 27 games for Manchester United this season.

This is in stark contrast to his 2021-22 season, where he scored just five goals and provided two assists in 32 games across competitions.

British media outlet talkSPORT have speculated that Rashford's celebration of pointing to the temple could be an indication of his previous struggles with mental health. He also spoke about his headspace in October last year, saying:

“It’s a complete different energy around the club and the training ground. That puts me in a better headspace and I just feel really motivated now. That’s the area I was struggling in.”

He added:

“I was struggling at times with more mental things. It wasn’t really my own performance but other things off the pitch. That’s the biggest difference from last season.

“Too often last season, I wasn’t in the right headspace for games. I wasn’t surprised by some of the stuff that was happening.”

Manchester United suffer first dent since return from the FIFA World Cup against Crystal Palace

Manchester United went into their Premier League game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on the back of nine consecutive wins across competitions. They beat rivals Manchester City 2-1 in their previous game on January 14.

However, they were unable to continue their winning run against Patrick Vieira's men on Wednesday (January 18). Bruno Fernandes handed the Red Devils the lead in the 43rd minute, but Michael Olise equalized with an excellent free-kick in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.

Erik ten Hag's side will next take on league leaders Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday, January 22. It will certainly be a big ask for Manchester United to continue their 10-match unbeaten run against the Gunners.

