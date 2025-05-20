Enzo Maresca details one advantage Real Betis have over Chelsea ahead of upcoming UEFA Conference League final

Enzo Maresca has admitted that he is unhappy that Real Betis will have an extra 48 hours of rest than Chelsea ahead of the UEFA Conference League final. The Blues take on Manuel Pellegrini's side in the UEFA Europa Conference League final at the Stadion Miejski in Poland on Wednesday, May 28.

Chelsea's final Premier League game of the season takes place on Sunday, May 25, against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Real Betis, on the other hand, take on Valencia on Friday, May 23, in their final LaLiga game of the season.

Enzo Maresca has voiced his displeasure over the scheduling and insisted that it is unfair to allow one team to get more rest than their competitor ahead of a European final. He said, as quoted by Metro:

"I am not happy, 100%. You cannot allow a team 48 hours more time when they are playing a European final. I don’t know if it’s the Premier League, La Liga or UEFA [responsibility] but it is not normal to play a team who has had 48 hours more time than you. It is not correct. I don’t know who it is but there should be rules, absolutely yes."

The Italian manager was then asked whether he would like to play against Nottingham Forest on Friday. He replied:

"Or they play on Sunday like us."

Chelsea have the opportunity to secure Europa League football next season if they can beat Real Betis in the Conference League final. However, they are still very much in the race for finishing in Champions League places this season by their league position.

Rio Ferdinand snubs Cole Palmer and claims Chelsea target should be named Premier League Young Player of the Season

Pundit Rio Ferdinand believes Morgan Rogers should be named the Premier League Young Player of the Season ahead of Chelsea's Cole Palmer. The Manchester United legend has insisted that Rogers has worked on his shortcomings this season and has gotten better in the final third. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former England defender said:

“Morgan Rogers for me. I think last season the one thing I was saying… up to the final execution of his final pass for an assist or a goal was the little bit I was going, ‘Let’s unlock that’. This season, his numbers have improved.”

Morgan Rogers has been a livewire for Aston Villa this season having contributed with 14 goals and 15 assists in 53 games. Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer, on the other hand, has suffered a dip in his form and has 15 goals and 10 assists in 44 games.

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More