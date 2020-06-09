EPL champions Manchester City look to beat PSG for Brazilian star

EPL clubs credited with an interest for Porto's Telles

EPL giants Manchester City have joined the race for the signature of Porto left-back Alex Telles

Alex Telles

Alex Telles is a player of interest for EPL club Manchester City, according to latest rumours. Telles, who currently plays for Porto, is a player in demand. Multiple top European clubs have shown an interest in the left-back.

Alex Telles

Multiple EPL clubs show interest

The 27-year old Telles has attracted the attention of various clubs due to his performances in Portugal for Porto. His attacking ability, as well as his set-piece delivery, have been a vital asset for Porto on the left-hand side of their attack.

The Brazilian joined Porto in 2016 from Turkish club Galatasaray, having spent a season on loan at Inter Milan. He has been a permanent fixture in Porto's starting eleven ever since then.

Unpopular opinion :



Alex Telles is one of the top 3 left backs in the world. He is arguably the best attacking full back in the world. He is portos top goal scorer and nrlly has 10 goals this season as a LB. The only left backs who are better than him are Robertson and Davies. pic.twitter.com/JMKvguggng — Cyrus™️ 🔙🔛🔝 (@SilkyCyrus_74) June 9, 2020

EPL club Chelsea were previously heavily linked with the left-back. However, it seems now that their attention has turned towards Leicester City's Ben Chilwell. The other big club to have been persistently linked with the Brazilian is Paris Saint Germain, who see him as their starting left-back in the future.

And now, Manchester City have been credited with an interest. The move is understandable. The EPL giants have had a left-back problem ever since the departure of Aleksandar Kolarov. Benjamin Mendy is extremely injury-prone. Midfielders Fabian Delph and Oleksandar Zinchenko have been utilized there but there performances haven't been completely satisfactory. With the departure of Delph to fellow EPL side Everton, Manchester City youth graduate Angelino has been used there.

Manchester City have entered the race to sign Porto’s left back Alex Telles



PSG are leading the race for signing the 27-year-old, as they’re willing to pay €25m for the transfer plus €5m in performance bonuses.



[Correio da Manhã via SW] pic.twitter.com/M6H7MLOYjf — City Chief (@City_Chief) June 9, 2020

Advertisement

However, it now seems that Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola wants a permanent solution to the problem. He is apparently a fan of Telles and wants him to play as his left-back in the EPL.

Telles has been in phenomenal form during his four seasons at Portugal. This season, in 20 starts in the league, Telles has scored 8 goals and assisted a further 5. He also manages 2 key passes per game. Defensively, he averages 2.7 tackles and interceptions per game. He does all this while playing as a left-back.

EPL giants and City's arch-rivals Manchester United too were linked with him some time ago. Manchester City need to fix that problematic left-back spot. The EPL club have previously been linked with Valencia's Jose Luis Gaya, Leicester City's Chilwell and Bayern Munich's David Alaba.

Chelsea meanwhile, have apparently decided to keep Telles as "Plan B" along with Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico in case the Chilwell deal falls through.

Ben Chilwell

However right now, Paris Saint Germain are the leading contenders for Telles' signature. Having been linked with him for over a year, PSG see him as the ideal replacement for Layvin Kurzawa and Juan Bernat, their two current left-backs.

Telles would be a good addition to the EPL. With his incredible set-piece delivery as well as his offensive and defensive capablities, he is the perfect left-back for any EPL club.