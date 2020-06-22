EPL manager Jose Mourinho fudges numbers to prove managerial record and defend Harry Kane

Controversial EPL manager Jose Mourinho has hit back at Paul Merson for his comments on Harry Kane.

The Portuguese manager also fudged his numbers while describing Didier Drogba's statistics.

Jose Mourinho has sprung to the defence of EPL striker Harry Kane

EPL manager and the self-proclaimed 'Special One' Jose Mourinho has done it again. In a press conference, the Portuguese manager hit back at EPL legend Paul Merson for saying that Tottenham captain and EPL striker Harry Kane would struggle under the Portuguese manager.

In an extended rant in reply to Merson's comments on Harry Kane, Jose Mourinho gave a not-so-brief overview of the performances of several illustrious strikers when they played under the EPL manager.

🗣"I had a few who weren't bad, I had a guy called Drogba he scored 186 goals, I had another guy who wasn't bad, he's at Juventus now"



Jose Mourinho has just read a list of strikers he has managed in his Harry Kane comparison after @PaulMerse said he didn't suit his style 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HubZ3EROMN — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 22, 2020

In typical Jose Mourinho fashion, the EPL manager produced a massive statistical dump and ranted against his perception as a defensive manager.

"I had a few who weren't bad, I had a guy called Drogba, he scored 186 goals. That's an average of 46 goals per season."

A statistical analysis of Didier Drogba's numbers reveals that the former EPL forward scored a total of 157 goals in his eight seasons at Chelsea. The Ivorian striker worked with Jose Mourinho in the EPL for five of those seasons and scored 90 goals.

While Drogba's average of over 20 goals per EPL season is a formidable number, Jose Mourinho has nearly doubled the EPL striker's numbers and has effectively misled his reporters yet again.

EPL manager Jose Mourinho touts impressive track record with strikers

Jose Mourinho and EPL great Didier Drogba continue to have an excellent relationship

Jose Mourinho has had a controversial relationship with the press, particularly in the EPL. The Tottenham manager has burst into tirades on several occasions in the past, particularly during stints with EPL giants Chelsea and Manchester United.

The EPL manager also gave several examples of his track record with some of the best strikers in the EPL and in the world. Jose Mourinho worked with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema at Real Madrid and achieved considerable levels of success.

"I had another guy who wasn't bad, he plays for Juventus now. In three seasons under me, he scored 168 goals which gives an average of 56 goals per season. I had another guy who is also not bad, his name is Karim Benzema. He scored 78 goals in three seasons."

"Drogba, Ronaldo, Benzema, Milito, Ibrahimovic."



Jose Mourinho reeled off a list of strikers who have performed well under him following criticism from Paul Merson https://t.co/HQyO0Q24bI pic.twitter.com/Bnta2mzYGk — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 22, 2020

After Tottenham's 1-1 stalemate with EPL rivals Manchester United, Paul Merson gave his take on Harry Kane's miserable outing and claimed that the talented striker could never succeed in Jose Mourinho's team.

According to Merson, Jose Mourinho's presence would lead to an exodus at the EPL club and could case Harry Kane's departure from Tottenham. Jose Mourinho's gave a stinging response to the barb earlier today and claimed that Diego Milito and Zlatan Ibrahimovic would say otherwise.

"I had a tall guy called Zlatan, he played for me for a season and a half and scored 58 goals, which gives an average of 29 goals per season."

Jose Mourinho worked with Zlatan Ibrahimovic at EPL club Manchester United

Tottenham is currently in the eighth position in the EPL table and has been uninspiring under Jose Mourinho so far this season. The Spurs will have to improve their gameplay to qualify for the Champions League this season.

