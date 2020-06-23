EPL Matchday 30 recap: Liverpool falter, Manchester City send statement and Arsenal capitulate yet again

Matchday 30 of the EPL was welcomed by fans across the world, as the English top-flight returned after a three-month break.

While Liverpool's EPL coronation was seemingly delayed, Manchester City recorded a stunning 5-0 victory.

Liverpool were held to a draw by Everton in the Merseyside derby

Matchday 30 of the EPL produced its fair share of drama, as the English top-flight resumed after a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe. The EPL action kicked off at Carrow Road, as Norwich City were downed 3-0 on their own perch by Southampton.

In the standout fixture of the EPL matchday, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United locked horns. In a captivating encounter, January signing Bruno Fernandes proved to be the saviour once again, as the Red Devils staged a late fightback to secure a 1-1 draw.

Saturday's action began at Vicarage Road, as Watford's scored a last gasp goal against Leicester City to move out of the EPL relegation zone with a 1-1 draw.

The game saw two stunning goals being scored in added time, as Craig Dawson's overhead kick cancelled out Ben Chilwell's left-footed rocket into the top corner. While Watford climbed out of the EPL drop zone, the Foxes consolidated their position in the top four.

However, the headline result of the EPL weekend was produced by Brighton & Hove Albion, who recorded their first EPL victory in 2020. Arsenal's misery was compounded by the Seagulls, as Neal Maupay scored the winner with virtually the last kick of the game to give his side a 2-1 victory.

While West Ham United were beaten convincingly by Wolves, Bournemouth slipped into the relegation zone after a 2-0 defeat at the Vitality Stadium against Crystal Palace. Newcastle United also recorded a surprise 3-0 victory against high-flying Sheffield United, as the Blades suffered a damaging defeat away from home.

Chelsea consolidated their position in the EPL top four as they came from behind to record a 2-1 victory against Aston Villa. The Villains are in the thick of the EPL relegation battle and will need to string together a run of victories to avoid dropping down to the Championship.

All the focus was on Liverpool, as the runaway league leaders looked to take another step towards their impending coronation. However, the Reds were halted by a stubborn Everton side, as the two sides played out a boring 0-0 draw at Goodison Park.

Matchday 30 concluded at the home of the reigning champions Manchester City, who breezed past Burnley 5-0. The EPL is all set to draw to a dramatic climax in the coming weeks, as the wait eagerly to find out what the table will look like at the end of the season.

EPL Matchday 30 results

Phil Foden was the standout player for Manchester City

Norwich City 0-3 Southampton (Danny Ings 49', Stuart Armstrong 54', Nathan Redmond 79')

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Manchester United (Steven Bergwijn 27', Bruno Fernandes 81')

Watford 1-1 Leicester City (Craig Dawson 90', Ben Chilwell 90')

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Arsenal (Lewis Dunk 75', Neal Maupay 90', Nicolas Pepe 68')

West Ham United 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Raul Jimenez 73', Pedro Neto 84')

Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace (Luka Milivojevic 12', Jordan Ayew 23')

Newcastle 0-3 Sheffield United (Allan Saint-Maximin 55', Matt Ritchie 69', Joelinton 78')

Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea (Kortney Hause 43', Christian Pulisic 60', Olivier Giroud 62')

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

Manchester City 5-0 Burnley (Phil Foden 22',63', Riyad Mahrez 43',45', David Silva 51')

