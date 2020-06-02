Chelsea midfielder Jorginho celebrates after scoring against Crystal Palace

EPL and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is set to remain at Chelsea for the foreseeable future, according to his agent Joao Santos.

Italian international Jorginho, currently the vice-captain of EPL club Chelsea, has been linked with a move back to Italy, with Juventus touted to be interested in him. Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri is known to be a fan of Jorginho, having coached him at Napoli and Chelsea.

Sarri and Jorginho

However, that move is no more than a speculation, if his agent is to be believed. Pointing towards the fragile economic conditions not only in EPL but around the world, Santos has said that he doesn't expect any big-money moves this summer, including that of his client.

Chelsea have made it clear that they won’t accept anything less than €57m plus €8m in bonuses for Jorginho.



{TuttoSport} — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) May 31, 2020

Jorginho has been a constant presence in the EPL this season

Jorginho, who has a contract with Chelsea until 2023, has been a pivotal part of the club's midfield in the EPL this season. The 28-year old has made 36 appearances in all competitions this season, including 23 starts in the EPL alone itself. Used as a no.6 by Lampard, Jorginho has been influential in both defensive and offensive passages of play. He makes a combined 4.4 tackles and interceptions per game, while also managing a key pass per game from a deeper position. He has contributed to 6 goals and 2 assists in all competitions this season.

Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - FA Cup Fifth Round

Rumors indicated that a swap deal with Juventus, with Miralem Pjanic going the other way, was a possibility. However, with both Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain interested in Pjanic, Chelsea and the EPL look set to have Jorginho for another season.

🚨 Joao Santos (Jorginho's agent): "Nobody from Juve contacted me. Sarri highly appreciates Jorginho as a person & player. In my opinion it is difficult for the Bianconeri to buy him today, the market will be affected by the pandemic + Jorginho has a contract until 2023." [TJ] — Juventus News - Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) June 2, 2020

Understandably, Juventus are targetting another midfielder. With Khedira, Pjanic, and Matuidi getting no younger, and Rabiot and Ramsey not properly integrated into the team. Sandro Tonali of Brescia and Paul Pogba of Manchester United have also been heavily linked with the Italian champions. While Arthur of Barcelona has been mentioned in a swap deal for Pjanic.

However, the current economic climate being the way it is, it's hard to see Juventus splashing big on any player, let alone a Pogba or a Jorginho. The EPL, the richest league in the world, is also expected to be subdued.

Chelsea, too, requires reinforcements as Lampard looks to win his first silverware as a manager in the EPL. Ben Chilwell of Leicester City and Nicolas Tagliafico of Ajax are seen as possible solutions for the problematic left-back spot. Upfront, Lampard wants competition for Tammy Abraham for which Lyon's Moussa Dembele has been linked in recent days with the Blues.