Erik ten Hag names 4 Manchester United stars who could make injury returns in January

Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Mason Mount could all return to fitness this January, according to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch manager offered a positive injury update on the four players ahead of his side's FA Cup clash against Wigan Athletic on Monday night (January 8). He told the club's in-house media (as quoted by @UtdDistrict on X):

"Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount. There are players I think during January they will return back into the team."

Maguire has not featured for the Red Devils since mid-December after being forced off in his side's 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League due to a groin injury.

Shaw initially missed a major portion of the 2023-24 campaign due to a muscle injury, missing 16 games for Manchester United in the process. While he returned to action in November, the English left-back missed each of his side's last two fixtures. The injury, reportedly not believed to be a serious one, has not been revealed (via Manchester Evening News).

Meanwhile, Malacia has been sidelined since the beginning of the season after suffering a serious knee injury in pre-season.

Manchester United secured Mason Mount's services last summer from Chelsea for £55 million. The England international last played for the club in their 1-0 defeat to Luton Town back in November, where he suffered a calf injury.

"An excellent destination for him" - Arsenal outcast told to sign for Manchester United in January

Pundit Mark Schwarzer has advised Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to join Manchester United this winter. He believes Old Trafford is the best move for the English shot-stopper.

Ramsdale has lost his spot as Arsenal's No. 1 goalkeeper after David Raya's loan move to the Emirates last summer. The Brentford loanee has registered 20 appearances across competitions for the Gunners this term, as against Ramsdale's eight.

Schwarzer believes Ramsdale should push for a move to Manchester. The former Chelsea man said (via The Boot Room):

“But if he didn’t go to Chelsea, where else is there for Ramsdale? There’s Manchester United, which I think would also be an excellent destination for him.

"He’s far better than Andre Onana in my opinion but probably not in Erik ten Hag’s opinion, as he will most likely stick with his summer signing given how much he’s backed him through his early struggles at Old Trafford so far.

"Manchester United could definitely do with Ramsdale but I think their priorities lie elsewhere.”

United signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan last summer. The Cameroonian shot-stopper has come under criticism for some of his errors. He has conceded 45 goals in 28 games this season.