Erik ten Hag reveals the moment where the game got away for Manchester United in 3-0 loss to City

Erik ten Hag has admitted that Manchester United lost control of the game when Manchester City scored their second goal in their Premier League meeting on Sunday (29 October).

The Cityzens cruised to a 3-0 win at Old Trafford, keeping 39% possession and managing 10 shots on target compared to the hosts' three. Erling Haaland opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Rasmus Hojlund fouled Rodri inside the box.

Manchester United came close to equalizing in first-half stoppage time when Scott McTominay's rasping volley was saved by Ederson Moraes. 15 minutes earlier in the game, Hojlund, according to Roy Keane, had the chance to win a penalty but stayed on his feet.

Ten Hag believes Manchester United were in the game until Haaland scored his second of the game, doing so in the 49th minute. After the defeat, the Dutchman told BBC MOTD:

"The second goal [when the game got away from United]. It came too early and then we're making the wrong decisions. We spoke about not pressing the keepers when it was not possible. The first half I think things went the way we wanted.

"The second half, at 2-0, you have to go against them out of shape and when you don't they will find the spare man. We have to be better organised."

The Red Devils did not manage to get a single shot on target after the Norwegian superstar's second goal. Phil Foden's tap-in from close range in the 80th minute sealed the 3-0 scoreline.

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United will 'be there tomorrow' after Man City defeat

Erik ten Hag has said that Manchester United may be down, but they are not out. The Red Devils are currently eighth in the table with five losses from their opening 10 league games.

They trail fourth-placed Liverpool by eight points. Ten Hag was asked after the game how his team plans to regroup for the EFL Cup last-16 clash against Newcastle United on 1 November.

The Dutchman replied, via the aforementioned source:

"We are down, but we played a good game first half. We will be disappointed and annoyed, but tomorrow we will be there."

Manchester United won the EFL Cup last season after defeating the Magpies in the final. It is still Ten Hag's only trophy in England to date since taking over the helm in the summer of 2022.