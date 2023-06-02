Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe? Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone picks his favourite between Man City and PSG stars

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has picked Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe as his favourite over Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland.

Haaland and Mbappe are two players who are considered as the heir apparents to the legendary duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Fans are often divided between the duo. Simeone, though, has a clear choice (h/t PSG Community):

"Between Mbappe and Haaland? Mbappe. He's an extraordinary player who does everything well, at only 24 years old. It's madness."

"Entre Mbappé et Haaland ? Mbappé. C'est un joueur extraordinaire qui fait tout bien, à seulement 24 ans. C'est de la folie."



Haaland has been in devastating form this season. He broke the record for the most goals scored by a player in a 38-game Premier League season, netting 36 times. He has scored 52 goals across competitions and provided nine assists in 51 games.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has once again spearheaded PSG's attack this season. The Frenchman has scored 40 goals and provided ten assists in 42 games across competitions.

When Thierry Henry explained why he prefers Kylian Mbappe over Erling Haaland

Thierry Henry once explained why his compatriot Kylian Mbappe is better than Erling Haaland. Henry, though, acknowledged that both forwards are tremendous goalscorers.

The Frenchman, though, added that Haaland is only a devastating finisher. He said that Mbappe is a spectacular creator as well, while also scoring goals galore. Henry said about the two superstars of the modern era (via MARCA):

"Mbappe can create and finish. Haaland doesn't create. He finishes. Mbappe can play on the right and on the left. He can play in the middle. Haaland can only play in the middle."

He added:

"He is a magnificent player, and with him, they can win the Champions League last year against Real Madrid. If it was him at the end of those chances that they missed, they will have been focused on scoring one or two. For now, Mbappe is still my vote."

Mbappe and Haaland are still in the early days of their careers. Considering their forms in recent seasons, the two attackers can be expected to rule world football in the foreseeable future.

