Euro 2020: Belgium vs. Portugal Match Recap

Reigning European champions Portugal bowed out of Euro 2020 after suffering a 1-0 loss at the hands of Belgium. Portugal, who racked up a win, loss and draw in the group stage, were the first to threaten on the night.

Renato Sanches' surging run from midfield saw him find Diego Jota, who lashed his effort wide. Later on, Cristiano Ronaldo's swirling free-kick forced Thibault Courtois into a good save down low.

However, in the 42nd minute, it was Belgium who took the lead thanks to a wonderful strike by Thorgan Hazard. After receiving Thomas Meunier's pass some distance from goal, Hazard took two touches before producing a strike that moved in the air to deceive the keeper and find the back of the net.

Belgium add Portugal to their list of victims at Euro 2020

Portugal came out strong in the second half and might have gone level when Ronaldo picked out Jota, who skied his effort over the bar. They would come even closer late in the game when a Bruno Fernandes corner was met by Ruben Dias, whose powerful header was straight at Courtois.

The final chance of the game also went Portugal's way as they were denied by the woodwork. A cross from the left was partially cleared into the path of Raphael Guerreiro, whose right-footed half-volley was agonizingly close but came back off the post.

Belgium, having added Portugal to their list of victims at Euro 2020, which already includes Russia, Denmark and Finland. They will face Italy in their next match in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

