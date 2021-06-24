Euro 2020: Portugal vs. France Match Recap

A 2-2 draw between France and Portugal in Group F ensured both sides would progress to the Euro 2020 knockout stages.

The world champions came close early when Paul Pogba found the run of Kylian Mbappe, but his curling effort was well-saved by Rui Patricio. The PSG forward continues to await his first goal at Euro 2020.

It would be the European champions, however, who would score the game's opening goal. Hugo Lloris clattered into Danilo Pereira as he attempted to head the ball home from a free-kick. The French keeper received a yellow-card for the foul and Cristiano Ronaldo made no mistake from the spot. The Portuguese captain's goal meant he became the first player from his nation to score in all three group games in Euros history.

Just before half-time France secured their own penalty when Mbappe was brought down by Nelson Semedo. Karim Benzema dispatched the spot-kick to level the score. It was the Real Madrid forward's first France goal since 2015 and set things up nicely for the second half.

🇫🇷 Karim Benzema nets his 1st goal for France since October 2015 ⚽️#EURO2020 https://t.co/tPywWVo7aW pic.twitter.com/cK38kL1T5W — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 23, 2021

Euro 2020: Benzema and Ronaldo score again in second half

Less than 2 minutes into the second half, Benzema scored his second. Pogba found his run with another excellent ball. The French striker put the ball in the back of the net via the inside of the post with a fantastic first-time strike.

Portugal pushed for their own equalizer and Ronaldo nearly brought them back on level terms. The Portuguese captain pulled off a trademark towering header that saw him hang in the air but the ball went just wide.

Ronaldo was a constant threat and won his nation a second penalty when his cross struck the hand of defender Jules Kounde. The Juventus forward sent Lloris the wrong way for a second time. The goal was the last one in a thrilling game. It was also Ronaldo's 48th goal in 45 Portugal matches.

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo = Portugal legend 💪



🔝 1st Portuguese player to score in all 3 group games at a EURO

🔥 48 goals in his last 45 international matches

😮 7 goals in Portugal’s last 4 EURO group matches#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/0eaj5OWi2S — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 23, 2021

France advance as group winners, having beaten Germany and drawn with Hungary previously. They and will face Switzerland, who picked up a win, loss and draw in the group stages, in the Euro 2020 Round of 16.

Portugal, who lost to Germany but beat Hungary, also advance as one of the best 3rd placed teams. They will face an unbeaten Belgium in a blockbuster Euro 2020 knockout tie next time out.

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Anantaajith Ra