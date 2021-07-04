Euro 2020: Czech Republic vs. Denmark Match Recap

Denmark's unlikely run at Euro 2020 continued as they defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 to advance to the semi-finals. Denmark came into this one in great form having put 4 past both Russia and Wales in each of their last two Euro 2020 games.

Euro 2020: Quarter-final match

Czech Republic vs. Denmark: First half

Denmark looked to be on course for a repeat Euro 2020 performance when they scored the game's opening goal inside 5 minutes. Thomas Delaney was completely unmarked from Jens Stryger Larsen's corner and he made no mistake, heading home to give his side a 1-0 lead.

The Czech Republic, coming off a massive performance themselves as they beat the Netherlands 2-0 last time out, did have some moments in the first half. Lukas Masopust fed in Tomas Holes but he was unable to sneak a shot past the on-rushing Kasper Schmeichel.

Demark, however, continued to look the more likely to score and came close on 37 minutes when Mikkel Damsgaard forced a good save out of Tomas Vaclik. Less than 5 minutes later they would find their second goal.

Joakim Maehle produced a magical cross from the left with the outside of his right foot that picked out Kasper Dohlberg storming in on goal. Dohlberg did well to improvise a volley and guide the ball home to put Denmark up 2-0 before half-time.

Czech Republic vs. Denmark: Second half

The Czech Republic looked much more threatening from the outset in the second half and quickly pulled one back. In the 49th minute, Vladimir Coufal's cross was expertly volleyed home by Patrick Schick who has been lethal in front of goal all tournament.

With the Czechs searching for an equalizer, they opened up a little more and as a result, Denmark had a number of opportunities on the counter. Yussuf Poulsen had a number of efforts saved by Vaclik, as did Maehle in the closing moments.

In the end though, the score remained 2-1 and Denmark will now march on to a Euro 2020 semi-final clash against England.

