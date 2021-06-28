Euro 2020: Wales vs. Denmark Match Recap

Denmark kicked off the knockout stages of Euro 2020 with a decisive 4-0 win over Wales. Wales came into this one looking to put their loss to Italy in their last game behind them and re-find the form that saw them beat Turkey 2-0.

Euro 2020 Round of 16

Wales vs. Denmark: First Half

Wales started brightly and came close inside 10 minutes when Gareth Bale cut in from the right and fired his left-footed shot narrowly wide. Denmark, on the other hand, were looking to put their early tournament form, where they lost to Finland and Belgium, behind them.

They had won last time out over Russia and took the lead in the 27th minute thanks to Kasper Dohlberg. He picked the ball up a little outside the box before unleashing a perfectly placed shot into the bottom right corner to put Denmark up 1-0.

Wales vs. Denmark: Second Half

With the game only a few minutes into the second half, Dohlberg would add his and Denmark's second. Wales failed to properly clear Martin Braithwaite's cross from the right and when the ball landed at Dohlberg's feet, he lashed home a simple finish at the near post.

Denmark got their 3rd goal in the 88th minute when Mathias Jensen picked out Joakim Maehle in acres of space in the Welsh box. Maehle took it down, turned back onto his left foot and blasted his effort into the top right corner.

Moments later and Wales were down to 10 men when a frustrated Harry Wilson was sent off for a dangerous late challenge. This led to Denmark adding a fourth in stoppage time after a well-worked move was turned home by Martin Braithwaite.

Denmark will face the winner of the Netherlands against the Czech Republic in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals.

