Euro 2020: Russia vs. Denmark Match Recap

It was a memorable night for Denmark as they recorded a huge 4-1 win over Russia in their final group stage match at Euro 2020. The win secured them an unlikely spot in the knock-out stages.

The Danes came entered the fixture knowing they needed a win and help elsewhere to qualify after losing their matches against Finland and Belgium. They consistently pressurized the Russian defence and finally took the lead in the 38th minute. Mikkel Damsgaard, who entered the line-up in place of Christian Eriksen against Belgium, unleashed a delightful strike from long range that found the top right corner.

At half-time, Russia knew they had to switch gears as they needed a result as well. The Russians had collected three points up to that point, having beaten Finland and lost to Belgium. But as things stood, it would not be enough to seal a Euro 2020 knockout berth.

Euro 2020: Russia fight back, but Denmark seal win in second half

Things only got worse for the Russians, however, when a misplaced back-pass from Roman Zobnin was picked off by Yussuf Poulsen. The Leipzig forward calmly steered the ball into the net much to the delight of the crowd in Copenhagen.

With their Euro 2020 dreams slipping away, the Russians were handed an unexpected lifeline. Aleksandr Sobolev was judged to have been brought down unfairly by Jannik Vestergaard in the box and a penalty was given.

The decision was hotly contested by Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, but the VAR confirmed the foul by Vestergaard. Artem Dzyuba powered the penalty down the middle to become Russia's joint top goal-scorer of all time.

In the 79th minute, Denmark re-established their 2-goal lead through a wonder strike by Andreas Christensen. After both Martin Braithwaite and Kasper Dolberg's efforts were parried by Russian goalie Matvey Safonov, the ball fell into the path of an on-rushing Christensen. The Chelsea defender hammered the ball without breaking his stride into the back of the net to wrap up the points for Denmark.

The evening got even better for Denmark in the 82nd minute when Joakim Maehle capped off a lovely counter-attack with another goal. The strike found the bottom corner from the edge of the box and was the icing on the cake for the Danes.

Denmark will take on Wales in the Euro 2020 Round of 16. The Welsh have been inconsistent so far in the Group Stage. They beat Turkey, drew with Switzerland and lost to Italy to finish second in Group A.

Russia, on the other hand, finished bottom of Group B and have been eliminated from Euro 2020.

