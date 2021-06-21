Euro 2020: Italy vs. Wales Match Recap

Italy clinched a 1-0 win over Wales in an entertaining UEFA Euro 2020 clash. The result meant both teams progressed to the knockout stages as they finished 1st and 2nd respectively, in Group A.

The Azzurri played a rotated side, having already qualified for the knockouts after beating Turkey and Switzerland by 3-0 margins in their two opening matches. But this side still boasted plenty of quality and consistently threatened the Wales defence. Italy's best chance early on fell to Federico Chiesa, whose driven volley at the back post ended up going narrowly wide.

They would eventually find the breakthrough in the 39th minute. Marco Verrati delivered a free-kick from the right to the near post which was helped on its way by Matteo Pessina. The ball beat Danny Ward in goal and nestled in the bottom left corner to give Italy the lead once again at Euro 2020.

Euro 2020: Ampadu sent off for Wales

The Azzurri came close via another free-kick as the second-half got underway. Federico Bernadeschi's low-driven strike from distance hit the outside of the left post before going behind.

In the 55th minute, things went from bad to worse for Wales when Ethan Ampadu was sent off. While the decision looked a little unconvincing at first, a VAR review confirmed that the Wales defender was late in his challenge on Bernadeschi.

Italy, now a goal and a man up, continued to create chances throughout the second half. They came close again in the 65th minute when Chiesa's good work down the right led to a shot from Andrea Belotti. The shot forced another save from Ward who got down well to momentarily keep Wales in the game.

While Wales created little of note throughout, their best chance fell to captain Gareth Bale in the 75th minute. A free-kick was flicked back across goal and found the winger in plenty of space. But Bale fired his volley well over, much to the Welsh's agony. He is yet to find the net at Euro 2020.

Italy would go close again in the closing moments of the game but efforts from Belotti and substitute Bryan Cristante were thwarted by Ward. The score remained 1-0 at the end, which meant the Azzurri maintained their perfect record at Euro 2020.

It wasn't all bad news for the Welsh, however. They progressed to the Euro 2020 knockouts in second place from Group A thanks to the points they picked up against Switzerland and Turkey.

Italy will take on the runner-up from Group C in the Euro 2020 Round of 16, while Wales will play the runner-up from Group B.

