Euro 2020: Sweden vs. Poland Match Recap

Sweden continued their unbeaten streak at Euro 2020 with a 3-2 win over Poland that saw them crowned unlikely Group E winners.

The Swedes have been on a good run, drawing 0-0 with Spain and beating Slovakia before this match. Their form translated onto the pitch as well as they scored the opener 2 minutes into the game. Sweden passed their way up to the final third before a couple of ricochets saw the ball fall to Emil Forsburg. He bundled his way past two defenders before finding the bottom corner with his left-footed shot.

Poland should have equalized in the 17th minute when they struck the cross-bar twice within seconds. Star man Robert Lewandowski found space from a corner but saw his initial header come back off the bar. The rebound bounced perfectly into his path once again but Lewandowski was once again unable to keep the ball down. The ball struck the bar again before Sweden cleared.

The game opened up in the second half with Poland throwing everything they had in search of a goal. They came close repeatedly in the early stages of the second period through efforts from Piort Zielinksi and Grzegorz Kyrchowiak. But they lacked the cutting edge and Sweden punished them again.

In the 59th minute, the Swedes launched an incisive counter-attack. Dejan Kulusevski did well down the right before laying the ball off for Forsburg, who coolly swept home his second of the day. It was also the Leipzig winger's third goal of Euro 2020.

Poland responded much faster this time around. They snatched a goal back after Zielinski's long ball forward found Lewandowski in space. The Bayern striker fashioned a chance for himself and produced a brilliant effort from a difficult angle to make it 2-1.

Lewandowski then leveled the game in the 84th minute. He was picked out by substitute Przemyslaw Frankowski in the box. The Pole star slotted it away with his left foot to make it 2-2 and set the game up for an exciting conclusion.

However, Viktor Claesson ruined Poland's Euro 2020 dreams when he scored the winning goal for Sweden. After another counter-attack, Kulusevski released Cleasson through on goal. The Krasnodar winger beat Wojciech Szczesny at the near post deep into injury-time to settle the match.

The win saw Sweden top their group. They will next face Ukraine in the Euro 2020 Round of 16. Ukraine have only beaten North Macedonia in their group and suffered defeats to the Netherlands and Austria.

Poland exited Euro 2020 after finishing bottom of their group. The Poles had previously lost to Slovakia and drawn with Spain.

