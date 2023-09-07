"European football is losing in this situation" - Manchester City star Rodri on the impact of Saudi Arabian clubs in the transfer market

Manchester City star Rodri has called for the authorities to control transfers to Saudi Arabian clubs after Gabriel Veiga joined Al Ahli. He believes that European clubs cannot lose young talents who are lured by huge contracts.

Veiga was linked with a move to Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City this summer. He came close to joining Napoli, but Al Ahli made a late swoop and took him to the Saudi Arabian side.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of Spain's UEFA EURO qualifier against Georgia, Rodri claimed European clubs should not be losing young talents.

He believes that the big contracts are playing a huge part and said:

"European football is losing in this situation, and this is completely understandable given the amounts of money they provide. We will have to control the talent drain that is occurring, as we are already seeing young players going to Saudi Arabia (Gabri Viega)."

Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Fabinho, and more high-profile footballers have moved to the Saudi Pro League in the last few months.

Former Real Madrid general manager defends Gabriel Veiga's move to Saudi Arabia

Former Real Madrid chief Jorge Valdano believes Europe has been luring young talents for the last 20 years and thus cannot complain about the transfers. He believes that Gabriel Veiga and others have the right to make the decision they think is right.

He was talking to La Nacion and said:

"Europe should remember that it was the Saudi Arabia of the last 20 years, emptying the most important continents of all talent. Well, they have to know that they have a competitor who has two legitimate rights: one, the money to buy, and two, the love of football."

He added:

"Because Saudi Arabia is not Qatar, it is a country that loves football even if it does not have the tradition or the background. It is a new blow in the commercialization of football because it is easy to understand that Cristiano and Benzema say I'll open my bag and fill it, but Gabri Veiga, a great Celta promise who is coming out of his shell, has also left."

He continued:

"That's practically giving up glory for money. Kroos has said that it is a shame, and from the footballer's vocation the term is well used, but you have to be in the boy's place when something of that magnitude happens. I don't want to give an opinion without having gone through the experience."

Gabriel Veiga was highly rated at Celta Vigo and was linked with several clubs across Europe after an impressive 2022–23 season. He scored 11 goals and assisted four times in 36 LaLiga matches last season.