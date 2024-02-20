European giants interested in signing Chelsea star Levi Colwill, club unlikely to sanction sale of player - Reports

According to reports, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill's situation, but would likely be shunned away by the Blues if they choose to make a move.

The West London outfit continue to experience disastrous results on the pitch, slumping to 10th place in the Premier League after 25 matches. While Chelsea have successfully qualified for the final of the EFL Cup and the fifth round of the FA Cup, a lack of consistency continues to plague their season.

Despite their on-field issues, Mauricio Pochettino and Co. remain confident about retaining the up-and-coming talents in their ranks. According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs (via Caught Offside), European giants such as PSG and Liverpool are keeping close tabs on their star defender Levi Colwill.

Nevertheless, a deal is unlikely to go through this summer, with Jacobs suggesting that the English club will dismiss any offer that comes through for Colwill's signature. The report also states that PSG are seemingly unfazed by this situation and would be willing to play the long-game to get their man.

With the English center-back also adamant on extending his stay at Chelsea, PSG will have to pull off something inexplicable to complete the transfer in 2024.

Former Premier League manager hails 24-year-old midfielder as Chelsea's most important player

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, ex-Premier League manager Alan Pardew labeled Conor Gallagher as the most important player for Chelsea. The 62-year-old Englishman highlighted Gallagher's significance to the Blues, stating:

"This is a guy still being talked about maybe going in the summer, he's like their most important player. He’s covering so much mileage."

Having spent four consecutive seasons away from Stamford Bridge, Gallagher finally established himself as an essential cog at the Blues after returning from his loan spell at Crystal Palace in 2022. The 24-year-old versatile midfielder has made 33 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions this term, certifying his importance in Mauricio Pochettino's set-up.

An occasional captain for the Blues, Gallagher's current deal with Chelsea is set to expire in the summer of 2025. A delay in his contract extension has sparked rumors of an exit, with fellow English side Tottenham emerging as a possible destination. Nevertheless, the England international has publicly stated his desire to excel at his boyhood club, deeming a potential transfer highly unlikely.